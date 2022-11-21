INNOCN presents its Black Friday Sale on Top Smart Monitors
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) has been making top-quality commercial displays, monitors, and computers for more than 8 years. INNOCN, which is also known as Innovation China, has several facilities and a research and development team that make all kinds of smart monitors to meet the needs of its customers. The company makes smart displays for gamers, people who work on the road or from home, corporate businesses, graphic designers, chefs, people who stream live, and more. Every year on Black Friday, INNOCN offers a selection of smart monitors to meet the needs of the everyday consumer.
Black Friday Smart Monitors by INNOCN
INNOCN is a leader when it comes to ultra-wide smart monitors. On Black Friday, the company is running a sale on the INNOCN 40C1R Computer Monitor. Aside from its large screen, the monitor features a premium ADS panel with a high resolution and a 21:9 ratio, which means more viewing area and clearer details. It has Display HDR 400 and AMD FreeSync to enhance the clarity of pictures and videos. The 40C1R Computer Monitor can be connected to a laptop, a Mac, and all of the major gaming consoles. It also has split-screen technology, which makes it easier to get work done. During the Black Friday sale, which runs from Nov. 21st to Nov. 27th, this monitor will cost $399.99. From its original price of $599.99, that's a savings of $200.
Another smart display with ample size is the 44C1G Ultra-Wide Computer Monitor. It is a 44-inch monitor with a 32:9 aspect ratio, 1080p resolution, and 120 Hz for a great viewing experience. It can be tilted, swiveled, and adjusted in height, just like many other smart displays from INNOCN. It has one display port, one USB C port, two HDMI ports, and one 3.5MM audio jack for connecting common devices like phones, tablets, the PS5, and more. This monitor uses low blue light technology to protect viewers' eyes from damage while watching or playing games. Its split-screen technology can be used for analyzing data, playing games, and editing photos and videos. Consumers can purchase this smart display on November 25 from 11:45 AM to 11:45 PM PST for $499.99 instead of its regular price of $649.99.
The 15A1F OLED Portable Monitor from INNOCN is a portable monitor that gives you a bright, colorful, and immersive viewing experience. This portable monitor has an ultra-slim design and is Full HD and Self-Lit for real-life picture quality and low latency for watching movies and playing games. Due to its USB C connectivity, this monitor allows users to live more digitally and work more productively. The 15A1F OLED Portable Monitor also has flicker-free and low blue light technologies to prevent eye strain and other eye issues and to provide a comfortable viewing experience. A magnetic metal stand is also included with this smart monitor. During the sale from November 21 through November 27, customers can purchase the 15A1F OLED Portable Monitor on Amazon for just $229.99.
The INNOCN PC Gaming Monitor 27G1R has a response time of 1ms, is G-SYNC compatible, and is made for first-person shooter and real-time strategy games. This smart monitor was made to be compatible with a wide variety of video games and graphics cards. In terms of image quality, this display has a 2K 1440p screen resolution and is considered the new generation of VA screens. For the best gaming experience, this computer gaming monitor offers deeper colors, clearly defined features, low latency, and a tear-free experience. It can also connect to laptops, desktop PCs, gaming laptops, and other gaming systems through HDMI and DisplayPort. Customers can save $50 and pay only $179.99 with Amazon Prime exclusive discounts from November 21st to November 29th.
INNOCN's Black Friday starts at the beginning of the week of Black Friday and ends in late November. Customers are advised to place their orders for smart monitors while supplies last.
