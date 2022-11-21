Submit Release
Michelle Murad from Good Day Live with Michelle & Kyle Receives Best Writer Award at La Live Film Fest

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dreams do come true if you're like Michelle Murad. On November 19th, 2022, Michelle Murad from Good Day Live with MIchelle & Kyle premiered her scripted comedy series "The Charlotte Chronicles." The premiere was at the LA Live Regal Cinema at the LA Live Film Festival hosted by Kira Reed Lorsch and Kash Hovey. The turnout was incredible. The day was full of movies, shorts, music, and awards. The who's who of the town stepped out for the red carpet and screenings!

Before the Charlotte screening, Kira hosted a Women in Media panel where Michelle was featured to talk about her media journey. There, she spoke of her path to co-creating and producing Good Day Live and her journey in the scripted world. Michelle stated, "everything is connected. If I didn't create The Charlotte Chronicles, then I most likely wouldn't be sitting on this stage." Michelle created, wrote, produced, starred, and cast the 22-member comedy ensemble after an incident with her newly adopted dog and her brother and sister-in-law. The show is loosely based on her adoption of Charlotte (her dog) and the wild interactions that came shortly after.

The Charlotte Chronicles is an audience favorite, and Michelle Murad took home "Best Writer" of the evening. Michelle Murad is definitely an on-camera talent/ producer to watch. She is constantly creating and producing shows. Her recent venture is now Murad Media Group, where she has movies, short-form content, Good Day Live with Michelle & Kyle, and a slate of other incredible programming. You can check that out at www.muradmediagroup.com.

And a very Big Congrats to Michelle for her incredible accomplishments!

The Charlotte Chronicles

