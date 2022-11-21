Security Robots Market Projected to Cross $19.78 Billion with a CAGR of 15% by 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The global Security Robots Market is estimated to reach $19.78 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR 15% from 2021 to 2026.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Security Robots Market is estimated to reach $19.78 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR 15% from 2021 to 2026. Security robots are the autonomous mobile robots, designed to deliver enhanced intelligent video surveillance solution and other on-board AI features processing. The advent of robotics as a service (RaaS), along with the rising installation of Smart security systems for diversified commercial applications in various commercial sectors have resulted in driving the Security Robots Industry. In addition, the enormous defense investment to expedite advanced unmanned ground vehicle solutions across military forces due to the prevalent geopolitical crisis across the globe is considered as the significant opportunity of this market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Security Robots Market highlights the following areas –

• North America dominated the Security Robots Market in 2020 and record a CAGR of 8.37%, in the forecast period along with Europe, owing to the extensive investment to design state of the art security measures, and tremendous implementation of enterprise security with robots.

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicle is analyzed to hold the largest share of the Security Robots Market in 2020, owing to the relatively low in cost and advanced drone models availability, which offer seamless accessibility to a wide range of operators like commercial and recreational users.

• The recent advancement in AI-driven cobots delivers a variety of services due to the range of cutting-edge Components is accelerating the Security Robots Market.

Segmental Analysis:

• Unmanned Aerial Vehicle is analyzed to hold the largest share of the Security Robots Market in 2020. Most of the models such as Drones are relatively low in cost and thus accessible to a wide range of operators like commercial and recreational users. In September 2020, Ring, Amazon’s smart security subsidiary, launched an autonomous indoor security camera. The new autonomous drone-style camera can fly indoors and also record footage of several viewpoints.

• The Patrolling segment is estimated to register the highest growth in 2020, owing to the growing demand for the highest level of security on the premises to guard commercial facilities and promising government investment to set up Managed Security Robotics Services (MSRS). In October 2020, SEO, a medium-sized South Korean company launched its Security Service Robot, known as “ARVO”, which offers safety services, such as patrol and inspection with the combination of CCTV and various sensors.

• North America dominated the Security Robots Market in 2020, and record a CAGR of 8.37% in the forecast period, followed by Europe, owing to the extensive investment to design state of the art security measures, and tremendous implementation of enterprise security with robots, drones along with other automated industrial robots powered by AI to mitigate risks.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Security Robots Industry are -

1. Aerovironment Inc.

2. NXT Robotics Corp.

3. Cobham PLC

4. Elbit Systems

5. ENDEAVOR ROBOTICS

