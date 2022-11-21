BFSI Crisis Management Market is Expected to Reach US$ 31.16 Billion by 2027: IMARC Group

BFSI Crisis Management Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “BFSI Crisis Management Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the BFSI crisis management market share. The global BFSI crisis management market reached a value of US$ 11.24 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 31.16 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 18.6% during 2022-2027.

BFSI or banking, financial services, and insurance crisis management refers to one of the latest advancements in financial technology. It usually relies on cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), big data, etc., to deal with various incidents and potential emergency situations in the banking industry. In line with this, BFSI crisis management aids in protecting the reliability and credibility of the financial institution network. It assists in improving financial services, risk mitigation and fraud detection, cyber security, etc. Consequently, BFSI crisis management is gaining extensive traction across the globe.

Market Trends:

The inflating need for protecting reputation and managing threats related to financial viability, employee health, and overall public safety of an organization is primarily driving the BFSI crisis management market. Additionally, the rising data produced by large enterprises and the widespread adoption of digitalized platforms and network solutions by financial institutions and banks to operate their businesses are further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the growing utilization of BFSI crisis management in several areas, such as personal finance, lending, international money transfers, equity financing, insurance, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing focus on making improvements in customer experience and the expanding BFSI industry are also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, developing countries are offering lucrative growth opportunities for crisis management solution providers to expand their product portfolios. Furthermore, the elevating consumer awareness towards financial technology is anticipated to fuel the BFSI crisis management market over the forecasted period.

Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Enterprises Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Breakup by Application:

Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity

Risk and Compliance Management

Crisis Communication

Incident Management and Response

Others

Breakup by End User:

Banks

Insurance Companies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

4C Group AB

Beekeeper AG

Everbridge Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Logicgate Inc.

Metricstream Inc.

NCC Group

Noggin Pty Ltd

Rockdove Solutions Inc.

Sas Institute Inc.

Software Aktiengesellschaft

Veoci Inc.

