Research Assistant, SoFii, is a Stock Traders Dream Come True

SoFii, Your Own Personal Stock Research Assistant, is Over 95% Accurate with Both Stocks and Crypto

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With just enough time to get a coffee and get on the way to work, people are always looking for ways to make more time in the mornings. From kids to pets to laundry and everything in between, the average person just doesn’t have enough time. Those people that dabble in the stock market like to check to see how their portfolios are holding up, where the dollar sits and browse for news that some believe will make their next investment ‘the one’ that retires them. Dare to dream, right? Of course, everyone knows the likelihood of becoming Mark Cuban and hitting that one stock that launches someone into billionaire status isn’t likely in the cards but what is life without some dreams.

Most people have dreams. Dreams are where many of the ideas that change the world come from. Having said that, regardless of whether an idea stems from a dream or not, taking something that sounds impossible and making it a reality is what has allowed humans to roam this planet for 1000’s, if not 10,000’s of years. Everyone can all appreciate how people have been inventing or innovating since the start of humanity as humans have continued to raise the bar and challenge those that say, ‘that’s impossible’. For the record, impossible doesn’t exist in dreams, that’s a fact.

As was mentioned, people enjoy dabbling in the stock market and more recently the crypto markets. With both markets creating unstable trading conditions, traders are not only trying to find more time to trade to assure they are not losing daily, but more importantly trying to find more accurate information that can be used to turn that time into profitable investing. Traders around the world all dream of a research assistant that stays up all night and produces highly successful stock analysis in any market condition. Just imagine having access to investment advice that could be used to trade around the world whether it be crypto markets or stock markets and that the advice being given is somewhere close to 95% accurate...sounds exactly like a dream, does it not?

Thankfully, it's time to wake up. The reality is this, SoFii, which is highly advanced AI that offers incredibly accurate predictions and analysis of the stock market, is the answer to the dreams of traders and investors around the world. Having the ability to comb the world news, world markets, social media sentiment and more, SoFii uses the information to predict the stock market at a very high rate of success.

Artificial Intelligence programs like SoFii, are making some of life’s greatest challenges seem like a walk in the park. AI is here to change the way people do things and it appears researching stocks is now one of those things. Creator Parth Agnani, when asked if this was just for 'big wig stock traders' or if the average joe could take part, had this to say, “Whether you are a seasoned day trader or just want to make a few dollars here and there, SoFii can provide users with enough information to make profitable trades with most budgets. The user gets a good amount of information to use for trading which can be enhanced through a Trading View account.” Mr. Agnani continued “Our valued partnership with Trading View gives us the ability to enhance the user experience while keeping it very affordable for our users and for that, we greatly thank Trading View and look forward to further developing our relationship with their team.”

Stock Tech AI (STKTechAI) is a Fintech company located in Barrie, Ontario, Canada. STKTechAI works in partnership with Trading View. For more information on Trading View please go to www.TradingView.com

