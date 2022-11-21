PallyCon launches “Transcoding & Packaging” SaaS solution to support Multi-DRM & Forensic watermarking
EINPresswire.com/ -- INKA Entworks Inc., a pioneer in the field of Digital Rights Management software, announced that it is launching a brand new “Transcoding & Packaging” SaaS solution . This solution supports content transcoding, applying Forensic watermarking, encrypting with Multi-DRM and packaging with DASH,HLS in a single workflow, making it ready for streaming.
PallyCon introduced industry-first SaaS-based Forensic watermarking solution in the year 2019, this service helped OTT, VOD and Edutech industries across the world to secure their content at rest and during streaming. Based on valuable customer feedback, the service is enhanced with a rich feature set in-line with the streaming industry and is being launched as PallyCon’s “Transcoding & Packaging” service. This service is aimed at streaming companies who want to go kick start their service without the complexity involved around transcoding, and securing content with Multi-DRM and forensic watermarking integration. The best part is that the new SaaS solution can be accessed via console and using REST API’s. The service needs just one resolution file as input to generate the desired set of output videos to stream securely, as a result, no need to pay the additional costs to transcode using any 3rd party software or solution thereby saving time and money.
James Ahn, Founder, CEO of INKA ENTWORKS Inc, says, “PallyCon’s Transcoding & Packaging SaaS service is a unique solution to help deliver content securely across the globe at an affordable pricing ”. The pay-as-you-use, no setup fee, no AMC and makes it a most sought-after product.
About PallyCon
PallyCon is a premium content protection service from INKA Entworks Inc. Trusted by 200+ customers globally, PallyCon provides a 360-degree, cloud-based end-to-end content security for OTT platforms through solutions such as Multi DRM, Forensic Watermarking, Distributor Watermarking, App Security with quick and simple integration. Built on AWS and CloudFront CDNs, our solutions are optimized for cloud delivery, right from inserting watermarks to their detection. The watermarking solution with multi-DRM covers the entire video protection life cycle for OTT platforms and premium video content producers.
Parag Manikpure
Parag Manikpure
Inka Entworks
+1 213-550-5473
email us here
