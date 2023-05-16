Identité® Announces NoPass™ Windows Desktop Unlock Personal Edition
A simple and secure passwordless MFA solution that defends against impersonation and phishing attacks
The NoPass™ Desktop Unlock SaaS version is perfect for businesses struggling to meet the MFA requirements mandated by regulations and cyber insurance.”CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Identité®, a company founded by a team of security and enterprise software veterans who believe that authentication should be simple and secure for all users –without passwords has released a SaaS-based passwordless MFA Windows Desktop Unlock service. The NoPass™ Windows Desktop Unlock Personal Edition is available and free to use in a limited release, and its intended use is to help organizations take the necessary steps to strengthen their security posture at the endpoint.
Windows Desktop Unlock has been a capability of NoPass™ for Workforce, which is an enterprise-wide solution. As smaller enterprises looking to secure their endpoints, they can start by securing their desktops with a PasswordFree™ MFA solution.
NoPass™ Windows Desktop Unlock Personal Edition uses a small client on the workstation and an app on iOS or Android to provide a PasswordFree™ MFA service. With a simple look, click, or tap, online users are taken through multiple factors of authentication –something they know, something they have, and something they are (biometric).
The security is enhanced by the patented Full Duplex Authentication®, which not only authenticates a user’s digital token, but it requires the server to authenticate to a user before exposing the user’s token. This prevents the compromise of passwords from phishing, impersonation, and “Man-in-the-Middle” attacks.
The key features of NoPass™ Windows Desktop Unlock Personal Edition are:
•No on-premise infrastructure
-Unlock Windows desktop with a click, look, and a tap
•Self-registration and easy setup in less than a minute
•Passwordless MFA with a biometric in less than a second
•Free iOS and Android authenticator apps
•Existing authentication method remains as a backup
“The service is perfect for small enterprises struggling to meet strong MFA requirements mandated by regulations and cyber-insurance.”, says John Hertrich, CEO at Identité®. “Our patented Full-Duplex Authentication provides passwordless MFA for the user by allowing them to confirm desktop login by comparing a picture and a number on the desktop and mobile device. This is easier and more secure than popular OTP methods that require the user to type a 6-8 character code”.
For more information, or to register for NoPass™ Windows Desktop Unlock Personal Edition and to learn how to improve authentication with PasswordFree™ MFA visit our website: www.Identité.us.
About Identité®
Identité is a security company specializing in passwordless multi-factor authentication and offers the most simple and secure method to eliminate passwords for employees and online customers. The NoPass™ family of products are available as on-premise and SaaS offerings and are designed to help all types of enterprises finally get rid of passwords.
