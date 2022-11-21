Hotels Are Sold Out for the 2023 Super Bowl but Elite Travelers Are Choosing Luxury Vacation Rentals in Scottsdale
Most Hotels Are Sold Out for Super Bowl 57 but Elite Travelers are Choosing Luxury Vacation Rentals in Scottsdale from HolidayRental.comSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most major hotels and vacation rentals are already completely booked for the week of the 2023 Super Bowl. AZCentral recently reported that major interest in travel for both Super Bowl 57 and the Waste Management Phoenix Open, which takes place in the week leading up to the Super Bowl, has left travelers scrambling to find somewhere to stay.
There will be many local homeowners trying to take advantage of the travel influx by renting their homes for the week; but, these homes, and their owners, are not equipped for travelers the way that professionally-run luxury vacation rentals are. Fortunately, one AZ company, HolidayRental.com, is highly experienced in curating a superb guest experience that starts with a stay in an exclusive luxury vacation rental in Scottsdale.
HolidayRental.com is the premier luxury vacation rental company in Arizona for a reason - a deep understanding of what the elite luxury traveler wants - more space, more control over the entire property where they vacation, a chance to experience the destination in a different way, ultra-luxurious amenities and home features that cannot be found anywhere else, and of course, a phenomenal guest experience.
HolidayRental.com’s Ultra-Luxurious Vacation Rental Amenities & Features:
• Luxury Rental Homes in the Most Exclusive Neighborhoods
• 24-Hour Concierge
• Unparalleled City Views
• Sparkling Pools & Spas
• Putting Greens
• Sport Courts
• Home Theaters
• Private Gyms
• Gourmet Kitchens
• Game Rooms
• Pickleball Courts
HolidayRental.com is dedicated to providing personalized, tailor-made service to each guest, ensuring the guest experience exceeds what can be found at a hotel or other vacation rental in Phoenix, Scottsdale, or Paradise Valley. And, because the guest experience comes first, HolidayRental.com offers a number of bespoke amenities that can be added to a stay so that every want and need is met.
Bespoke amenities include, but are not limited to:
• Personal Chef
• In-Home Yoga
• In-Home Massage
• Private Bartender
• Private Entertainment
• In-Home IV Drip
While all of the extraordinary home features and amenities are enough to make even the most discerning traveler fall in love with HolidayRental.com luxury vacation homes, elite travelers that want to take their trip to the next level have the opportunity to book HolidayRental.com's Ultimate Luxury Super Bowl Experience. This package has everything you need to make planning your trip to the Super Bowl and Waste Management Phoenix Open easy and your experience truly unforgettable.
HolidayRental.com Ultimate Luxury Super Bowl Experience
• 1 Week Stay in a Luxury Villa with 24-Hour Concierge
• 8 Super Bowl LVII tickets
• 8 Waste Management Phoenix Open 16th Hole tickets
• 8 Coors Light Birds Nest tickets to your night of choice
• Super Bowl week transportation
• Daily breakfast preparation
• Two private chef-catered dinners at Villa
• In-Villa IV vitamin therapy
• In-Villa daily spa treatments
Time is running out to reserve somewhere to stay for the 2023 Super Bowl. Don’t wait until there is nothing left or you are stuck in a rental that doesn’t meet your needs or accommodate your lifestyle. Now is the time to reserve one of HolidayRental.com’s luxury vacation rentals in Scottsdale so that you can have an unforgettable 2023 Super Bowl experience!
