Polyol Sweeteners Market worth $4.56 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 5.8% - IndustryARC

Enlarging cases of obesity and diabetes is Anticipated to Boost Polyol Sweeteners Market Demand

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Polyol Sweeteners Market size is estimated to reach $4.56 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Polyols can be delineated as sugar replacers or sugar substitutes used widely as a food additive because of their low-caloric nature. Various fruits like apples, berries, and pears are a natural source of polyols. They are commonly taken into account by the food and beverages industry as natural sugar-free sweeteners in making gums, ice creams, and several other drinks. There are several types of polyols such as Allulose, Lycasin, Maltitol, Mannitol, Sorbitol, Polysorb, Erythritol, and others. Besides, food and beverages polyols have many applications in the pharmaceutical sector too such as in preventing inadvertent urine loss (also, known as urinary incontinence). They act as a bulking agent to promote coaptation in the urethral. Heightening demand for low-calorie food and beverages as health consciousness among people is elevating, and far-reaching applications of polyols in the pharmaceutical sector are factors set to drive the growth of the Polyol Sweeteners Industry for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, the North America Polyol Sweeteners Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. Augmenting trends of low caloric confectioneries and drinks are said to be a preeminent driver driving the growth of the Polyol Sweeteners Market. Gastrointestinal side effects associated with polyols are said to reduce market growth.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Polyol Sweeteners Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Diabetes has been growing, and now around 10% of the Indian and American population have type-2 diabetes. Furthermore, the food and beverage segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. These agents progress the pulpiness, soupiness, and viscidness of food items and drinks. However, the excipient and humectant segments are estimated to be the fastest-growing with a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to wide-scale use in cosmetics products.

3. The Polyol Sweeteners Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 34% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as enlarging consumption of confectioneries and energy drinks.

4. On another hand, obesity is a major problem among the American population due to the lack of enough activity owing to the utmost convenient and comfortable lifestyles. Over 40% of The US population is obese. However, the Asia-Pacific segment is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities over the forecast period 2022-2027.

5. Therefore, due to this lack of activity problems like Obesity have come to the foreground on an unprecedented scale. According to a report, around 332,915,03 people in the US are obese. This number accounts for more than 35% of the American population. On another hand, due to excess sugar consumption diabetes cases are plunging. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention 463 million people worldwide are suffering from diabetes and around 34.2 million cases alone belong to the US.

6. The per capita income of Bangladesh in the financial year 2020-21 witnessed a 10% hike and reached an all-time high of $2,227. All these factors are driving the growth of the polyol sweeteners market.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Polyol Sweeteners industry are -

1. Cargill

2. Archer Daniels Midland Company

3. Ingredion Incorporated

4. Gulshan Polyol Ltd.

5. Sudzucker AG

