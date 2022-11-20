Brewers Yeast Market Size Expected to Reach USD $5.93 Billion with CAGR of 8.70% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Brewer's Yeast Market is set to grow leading to increased health awareness

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Brewers Yeast Market size is estimated to reach $5.93 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.70% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Brewer's yeast is a by-product of brewers that use Saccharomyces cerevisiae, a microorganism, and fungal yeast. Brewer's yeast is made by removing yeast from beer after it has been brewed and then inactivating it with organic acids. Brewer's yeast is mostly utilized in the food sector as a flavoring agent and as a feed ingredient for pigs, ruminants, poultry, and fish. In the future years, the brewer's yeast market is expected to be driven by an increase in the use of dairy products such as milk, yogurt, cream, butter, and cheese. The shift in customer preferences toward nutritional supplements is driving rising product usage and demand. In addition, businesses are concentrating on product innovation in order to extend their geographical footprint and increase their market share in the global market. Apart from that, an increase in the use of brewer's yeast by the additives sector is another major element driving market expansion. Increased global use of nutritional and dietary supplements, as well as increased knowledge of the health benefits associated with their use, would also provide profitable growth possibilities for the market. The value of brewer's yeast will rise as the feed supplement business grows and expands. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America accounted for the greatest market share of more than 34.75 %, owing to the U.S.' high animal feed production. In the projection period 2022-2027, manufacturers' comprehensive approach to accommodating the product in feeds is expected to raise market demand, implying rising end consumer desire for safe and healthy meat products would push the North American region forward.

2. The robust growth in the application sectors such as feed applications is driving the Brewer’s, Yeast Market. The market is poised to grow as a result of rising chicken consumption and increased demand for poultry products.

3. However, overconsumption-related health issues will represent a significant impediment to the expansion of the brewer's yeast business. The market's growth pace will be further slowed by life-threatening consequences for persons who have yeast infections.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Brewer’s Yeast Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Liquid Yeast is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027 as one of the major advantages of liquid yeast is that it dissolves directly without being hydrated. Aside from that, for improved digestion, liquid yeast contains enzymatically digested yeast. Indigestion affects close to 25% or 1 in every 4 Americans.

2. Food supplements are estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to the rising awareness of the high level of chromium and vitamin B present in it, which aids in the body's sugar regulation, is moving the industry forward.

3. This gives the brewer's yeast industry even more traction. As per International Foundation for Gastrointestinal Disorders, around 10-15% of the population suffer from IBS or irritable bowel syndrome. In the forecast year 2022-2027, manufacturers' comprehensive approach to accommodating the product in feeds is expected to raise market demand, implying rising end consumer desire for safe and healthy meat products.

4. Organic farming area held up to 8.5% of the total EU agricultural land. The growing popularity of online shopping platforms, as well as the widespread availability of brewer's yeast, is fuelling the industry's expansion.

5. The brewing sector is undergoing a time of upheaval and experimentation, owing to customer demand for product variety. This has coincided with a growing understanding of yeast's role in determining the character of the beer, as well as the general availability of yeast research instruments. Additionally, as in October 2021, there exist more than 9,000 craft breweries which exist in the US, which of most are helping the use of yeast in the production process.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Brewers Yeast industry are -

1. Alltech

2. Angel Yeast Co Ltd.

3. Archer Daniel Midland Company

4. Associated British Food plc

5. Cargill Incorporated

