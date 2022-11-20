Hoyer Statement on Colorado Springs Mass Shooting

"The horrendous mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs last night deeply pained me and so many others across ​the country, and I join the American people in mourning the at least five innocent lives taken from us. We also pray for the dozens of other victims who now must live with the physical wounds and psychological trauma of this dastardly attack. We must do everything we can to support them. Amid the anguish and grief, we also give thanks to the courageous civilians who confronted and disarmed the gunman before he could inflict more harm and to the brave first responders who helped secure the scene so quickly.

"I reaffirm my commitment to standing with the LGBTQ community in the wake of this tragedy. Today marks the Transgender Day of Remembrance, and sadly last night's attack on Club Q reminds us that many LGBTQ Americans cannot live with the sense of safety that they so desperately deserve. Although we have made important progress in the fight against our nation's gun violence epidemic, this shooting and others like it remind us that Congress must take further action. House Democrats remain dedicated to ensuring that everyone can live safely and without fear of discrimination in the United States.

"I extend my deepest condolences to all the victims of this terrible crime and to their families. May God bless them and all of those in our country affected by this senseless violence."