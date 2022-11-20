Global Branding Expert JP Hightek Founded The Content Creators University To Help Creators Achieve Business Success
Content Creators University founded by JP Hightek is an online community and learning platform that helps creators master the business side of creating content.NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, USA, November 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The creator economy valuation has surpassed $13.7 billion and is expected to rise exponentially. And yet many emerging creators don't have access to the knowledge, tools, resources, and strategies to tap into this growing industry. One creator wanted to level the playing field by building a new university for the modern creator.
Content Creators University is an online community and learning platform that provides creators with solutions, tools, and strategies to master the business side of creating content. It was founded by global branding expert JP Hightek, a media and live streaming professional, cinematographer, graphic designer, and software developer. Hightek is also the founder and CEO of Perfect Zone Productions, a media firm specializing in branding, graphic design, web design, high-end photography, videography, and software development. Hightek brings 15 years of business and content creation experience providing successful and proven principles to his digital school.
The platform is for entrepreneurs, videographers, music artists, bloggers, podcasters, beauty professionals, teachers, coaches, students, social media creators, marketers, authors, coaches, and more. Students learn how to create a premium brand by leveraging content creation.
"As a creator myself, it breaks my heart to see other amazing creators struggle to make a full-time living from their art. In a world governed by technology, creators have become the backbone of today’s economy. The sad reality is that most creators are amazing at creating and not so knowledgeable about creating a business surrounding their content," JP shared.
In 2006, JP Hightek decided to create an opportunity for himself on YouTube. After several years he was able to reach 10,000 subscribers, which he unfortunately lost in early 2016 due to new community updates. He did not let that stop him and eventually started another technology related YouTube channel that grew to over 126,000 subscribers.
"All this started from a dream. A dream to conquer the world and to make an impact. As I was seated one day on campus at the University of Texas in Arlington, I prayed for help to find my purpose and make an impact on a generation," Hightek shared. "Even though I feel my journey is still ongoing, I believe it is important to look back and be grateful for all my humble achievements. I remember receiving my first paycheck of $75 as a videographer. I was so excited to be rewarded not for a job but for something I could do for free and still feel the same satisfaction."
He would again experience having the channel deleted for another policy change in 2019. Yet Hightek persevered despite the ups and downs of pursuing his vision of building a sustainable business as a content creator. He established a solid following and a substantial clientele from his YouTube and social media traffic during that season. He was engrossing six figures for his yearly revenue and could not be more proud of such a great accomplishment at the time.
"Unless you can create a true business with your amazing art, I have discovered that it will be extremely hard, if not almost impossible, to sustain yourself with your creation," Hightek stated. "I was able to start a weekly TV broadcast called the Content Creators University, and I was able to generate up to 6 figures just from my podcast in a span of 4 to 6 months."
This success and journey led him to create a platform to serve several more creators by allowing them access to his “secret” of how he was able to succeed where so many more talented creators seemed to fail. Hightek built a community to allow other creators like him to have a safe space to grow and improve their skills without distractions. And the secret? His many years in business, knowing how to turn content into business opportunities.
Content Creators University provides several tools such as courses, contract packs, group coaching, community building, and many other things Hightek believes are needed to help creators grow and develop their businesses and ultimately make a full-time living with their creations.
