FunAsiA Films Production & Distribution to bring Bhediya

DALLAS, Nov. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FunAsiA Network (FAN), under the banner FunAsiA Films Production & Distribution, is all set to distribute and promote the Bollywood film Bhediya Starring Varun Dhawan & Kriti Sanon globally marking USA Canada & Dubai as the key markets.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, who is widely acclaimed for his previous horror comedies Stree and Roohi, the film revolves around Varun Dhawan who plays Bhaskar, a man bitten by a wolf who starts to transform into a werewolf. The film features brilliant visual effects with its soundtrack composed by the duo, Sachin-Jigar.The music of the film has already proven to be a smash hit as the song currently boasts 49 million views, while "Jungle Mein Kaand" has hit 21 million views in just two days of its release.

Under the able leadership of Vaishali Thakkar the team is already prepared for the promotion and looking forward to Press meets interviews & other events along with the film stars. FAN is happy to give its audience an additional choice of entertainment by bringing Bollywood movies.

FAN and Perfect Group CEO Sam Thakkar is happy to announce that they're one of the largest South Asian Radio frequencies operating globally, outside India, catering particularly to the needs of Non-Resident Indians. FunAsiA Network also has many plans to venture into different products and services to provide unlimited entertainment to its patrons. Apart from Radio and Digital, FAN maintains its own website, Event Company, and Entertainment Center among many other businesses. The FunAsia Network carries 30+ years of collective experience within several avenues of media locally and internationally including radio and OTT with the BIG FAN TV App and now FunAsia Films.

Providing a full-fledged entertainment and engagement experience is FAN's mission and vision.

