Published: Nov 20, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the below statement today following the shooting at an LGBTQ club in Colorado:

“Our hearts are with Colorado, and all those affected by this tragedy.

“Once again, the LGBTQ community has become the victim of a horrifying attack, this time in Colorado Springs. One more death is one too many.

“Hate is taught. Words matter. California stands with the LGBTQ community and their right to live freely.”

# # #