Premier’s, parliamentary secretary’s statement on the Transgender Day of Remembrance

CANADA, November 20 - Premier David Eby and Grace Lore, Parliamentary Secretary for Gender Equity, have issued the following statement to mark the Transgender Day of Remembrance:

“Today, on the Transgender Day of Remembrance, we remember and mourn transgender, non-binary and Two-Spirit people who have been murdered for being who they are and survivors who have also been targeted by violence. We grieve the death of nearly 370 people worldwide who were victims of violence and transphobia in 2022. We know that this number is likely much higher, because too often these deaths are unreported or misreported.

“Remembrance must be accompanied by action. There are still far too many barriers that make life more difficult and dangerous for trans people. 

“Trans people, especially trans women of colour, still face an increased risk for violence and hate crime, and significant discrimination in many aspects of daily life, such as finding a safe place to call home, going to school, securing a job or accessing health care. It’s up to all of us to speak out against this discrimination and break down barriers that transgender people face.

“That is why we support sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) education in schools and stand alongside our education partners in protection of the rights of trans students. We support people’s right to choose a gender X option on their provincial IDs, and we are working to make it easier for people to do so. We support people being able to receive gender-affirming surgeries in B.C. hospitals through the Provincial Health Services Authority and Trans Care BC.

“Today, as the transgender flag is raised over the B.C. legislature, let us come together to remember those whose lives were tragically cut short. We grieve their loss and the bright potential of their lives. Ending gender-based violence for all people is a priority for our government. As people and as a province, we must do better to end transphobic violence and to build safe, welcoming and inclusive communities where trans people can live affirmed in who they are.”

