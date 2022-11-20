Lego Artist Coming to Memphis, Tennessee, March 25-26

On March 25-26, 2023, some of the most acclaimed LEGO Artists will be in Memphis for the BrickUniverse LEGO fan event. Each Artist will have a gallery filled with their LEGO creations and each attendee will have the opportunity to not only meet the Artists, but they will have the opportunity to ask questions about their creations.

Come see, learn and build at one of the largest LEGO fan events in the country. Organizers of BrickUnverse are excited to be the first Lego convention to be coming to Memphis and noted, "We hope to make this an annual event for Memphis."

Professional LEGO Artists from around the country will be at BrickUniverse showcasing hundreds of LEGO creations. There will be massive, large-scale creations as well as small intricate works. Also, there will be vendors selling the latest LEGO sets, mini-figures and more. There will also be LEGO building zones to let your imagination run wild.

Show Hours

Saturday, March 25, 2023

VIP 9:00AM-12:30PM

General Admissions 10:00AM-12:30PM or 1:30-4:00PM

Sunday, March 26, 2023

VIP 9:00AM-12:30PM

General Admissions 10:00AM-12:30PM or 1:30-4:00PM

Admissions Details

• VIP pass gain entry to BrickUniverse Memphis 1 hour before General Admissions and only a very limited number of tickets are sold for first hour, includes one exclusive VIP BrickUniverse Memphis 2023 LEGO® Brick Badge.

Location:

Agricenter International

7777 Walnut Grove Road

Memphis, TN 38120

For more info, go to www.BrickUniverseUSA.com.

Contact Information:

BrickUniverse

Angela Beights

434-906-3068

Contact via Email

