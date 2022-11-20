Submit Release
News Search

There were 190 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,407 in the last 365 days.

Lego Artist Coming to Memphis, Tennessee, March 25-26

On March 25-26, 2023, some of the most acclaimed LEGO Artists will be in Memphis for the BrickUniverse LEGO fan event. Each Artist will have a gallery filled with their LEGO creations and each attendee will have the opportunity to not only meet the Artists, but they will have the opportunity to ask questions about their creations.

Memphis, TN November 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Come see, learn and build at one of the largest LEGO fan events in the country. Organizers of BrickUnverse are excited to be the first Lego convention to be coming to Memphis and noted, "We hope to make this an annual event for Memphis."

Professional LEGO Artists from around the country will be at BrickUniverse showcasing hundreds of LEGO creations. There will be massive, large-scale creations as well as small intricate works. Also, there will be vendors selling the latest LEGO sets, mini-figures and more. There will also be LEGO building zones to let your imagination run wild.

Show Hours
Saturday, March 25, 2023
VIP 9:00AM-12:30PM
General Admissions 10:00AM-12:30PM or 1:30-4:00PM

Sunday, March 26, 2023
VIP 9:00AM-12:30PM
General Admissions 10:00AM-12:30PM or 1:30-4:00PM

Admissions Details
• VIP pass gain entry to BrickUniverse Memphis 1 hour before General Admissions and only a very limited number of tickets are sold for first hour, includes one exclusive VIP BrickUniverse Memphis 2023 LEGO® Brick Badge.

Location:
Agricenter International
7777 Walnut Grove Road
Memphis, TN 38120

For more info, go to www.BrickUniverseUSA.com.

Contact Information:
BrickUniverse
Angela Beights
434-906-3068
Contact via Email

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/873703

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

You just read:

Lego Artist Coming to Memphis, Tennessee, March 25-26

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.