Nika Borouj will presents her debut release on December 10th: Spaceman
A stunning first song from an amazing new pop talentUNITED STATES, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nika Borouj is an artist and performer who will release her first-ever song on December 10th, Spaceman. This excellent track by this budding Persian artist was actually recorded at the legacy music group in Dallas. Growing up in Lubbock, TX, the artist was always incredibly passionate about making quality music, and today, she is committed to bringing some unique vibes to the audience.
This track is a perfect example of what it’s like to produce great pop music.
One of the most distinctive traits of this release is certainly the energy and the drive that fuels the performance of the artist. The vocals feel very animated and spontaneous, an obvious sign that this performer is actually genuinely connecting with his lyrics, in a much deeper way. This isn’t just a puppet singer popping out catchy hooks: there is a deeper concept behind the songwriting, which really adds weight to the mix.
In addition to the personable and edgy performance value, this release is also quite distinctive because of the sheer quality of the production. The mix is balanced and very detail-oriented, making for a lively, edgy, and stark sonic approach. In other words, there are many subtle nuances in this release, which really add to the richness of the track when summed up together. The frequency spectrum of the mix is also very balanced, with a tight, yet deep low end working wonders along with a smooth top end, which adds a sense of clarity to the music.
The song stands out as a very energetic and lively piece of music, with something to offer to a very broad audience. In other words, you don’t need to be a pop fan to really appreciate this, since it has a broad and dynamic sound with a diverse flow. The hypnotic atmosphere is characterized by the expert use of various tones and sonic ideas, not to mention the wonderful parts. What the song talks about thus almost takes a back seat, thanks to the incredible appeal of the instruments. This does not mean that the text is not beautiful, on the contrary, it is really very interesting, because it has a personal touch that adds a very authentic flavor to this piece.
Spaceman stands out for its modern sound, but although the production is quite polished, it is never overproduced, allowing a lot of wonderfully organic and “human” elements to really add liveliness to the mix. The first thing you’ll notice is certainly the high quality of this production, in terms of sonic aesthetics. The instrumental mix is balanced and direct, with a really deep low end and a crunchy mid-range that adds a lot of excitement to the track. In addition to that, the treble range is smooth and bright, adding a lot of silky edge to the mix, and allowing the vocals to really pop to the forefront of the mix.
Ultimately, I’d definitely recommend giving this one a shot, particularly if you are a fan of music with a unique twist. This is the kind of track that will surprise you for it sonic variety, and it will keep you on the edge of your seat due to its catchy, yet unpredictable arrangement. I always love to hear from artists who set the bar higher and push the envelope when it comes to their productions: this certainly appears to be the case! The artist is actually shooting a music video for this song on Sunday, November 13th!
Find out more about Nika Borouj and do not miss out on the artist’s most recent releases, activities and events:
Instagram: @nika6n
Webiste : https://nikaborouj.com/
Ben Bhatti
Nika Borouj
