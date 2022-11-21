Sasa Software wins Top InfoSec Innovator Award for 2022

Top Infosec Innovator 2022 GateScanner by Sasa Software

Sasa Software wins Top InfoSec Innovator for 2022 award for GateScanner solutions for the prevention of signature-less email and file-based malware.

With the current prevention rates of detection-based solutions reaching 90%, Content Disarm and Reconstruction technology shines with its ability to prevent over 99% of file-based network attacks” — Yakov Yeroslav, CEO

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sasa Software - the cybersecurity industry’s leading provider of Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) network security solutions today announced that is has been named a winner in the Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2022.

Sasa Software competed against many of the industry’s leading providers of cybersecurity products and services for this prestigious award. Judges look at thousands of infosec companies, searching for the most innovative, with greatest potential in stopping breaches, and these awards showcase those companies with this kind of incredible potential in the cybersecurity marketplace.

“We’re pleased to name Sasa Software as a winner among a small, elite group of cybersecurity innovators for 2022,” said Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com.

“With the current prevention rates of the leading EDR/MDR/XDR detection-based solutions reaching 90%, our Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology shines with its ability to prevent over 99% of file-based network attacks – with or without a detection having occurred. Our customers also recognize that GateScanner’s deep granularity translates into an exceptional flexibility to adapt to a very broad range of use-cases and requirements” (Yakov Yeroslav, CEO).

About Sasa Software

Sasa Software (est. 2013) is a cybersecurity vendor specializing in the prevention of file-based network attacks, utilizing Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology. The GateScanner line of file-sanitization modules, addresses the full range of incoming content channels including email, offering extremely high protection from known, as well as previously unseen embedded malware (zero-day malware).

GateScanner is the choice of top-tier government agencies in Israel and Singapore as well as major enterprises in the energy, financial services, healthcare, infrastructure and transportation sectors, worldwide.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 10th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2022 which includes the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2022, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of MomentumCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. To see the complete list of finalists and winners for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2022 please visit

https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-winners-for-2022/

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

