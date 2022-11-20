SKINFUDGE opens branch on MM Alam Road, Lahore
Skinfudge, leading aesthetic spa opens new branch in MM Alam Road Gulberg LahoreLAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN, November 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SKINFUDGE Pakistan the leading provider of laser hair removal and skin care services in Lahore, is proud to announce the opening of its new branch in the heart of the city, MM Alam Road. “Opening a branch in the heart of Lahore that could be accessed from any part of the city was a requested thing from our clients and today we have delivered it to them.” said Burhan Hussein, MD, Founder of SKINFUDGE.
The new branch is located at the prestigious Downtown of Lahore i.e. MM Alam Road, and will offer a complete range of skincare services, including facials, acne scar treatments, dermatologic and laser hair removal.
After opening their doors to the public in 2018 this is the first time they are expanding beyond their parent branch. Skinfudge has always been at the forefront of the latest skincare technology, and the new branch will allow us to offer even more innovative and effective treatments to our clients.Using most advanced technology and techniques in aesthetic skin care and our team of skilled and experienced dermatologists we would be in a closer reach of the public in Lahore. Of the company’s recent success with the aesthetic skin care business in Lahore. They plan to open more branches in the coming future across other cities in Pakistan.
