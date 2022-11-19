Submit Release
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with Quebec Premier François Legault

CANADA, November 19 - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met with Quebec Premier François Legault today on the occasion of the 18th Summit of La Francophonie being held in Djerba, Tunisia, in order to discuss shared priorities.

The Prime Minister and the Premier discussed promoting and defending the French language in Quebec and across Canada. They agreed on the importance of working together to ensure more French-language digital content. They discussed inflation, a global issue that is affecting all Quebecers and Canadians. They agreed to continue working together to make life for affordable for Quebecers and all Canadians. They also talked about immigration and health, and agreed to continue working together so that Quebecers and all Canadians have a health care system that meets their needs.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Premier Legault agreed to continue working together on these and other shared priorities.

