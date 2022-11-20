Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Bliss Balls brand and Everland brand chocolate products recalled due to undeclared milk
Summary
- Brand(s): Bliss Balls, Everland
- Product: Chocolate products
- Companies: Jiva Manufacturing & Distribution Inc.
- Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
- Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
- What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
- Audience: General public
- Recall class: Class 1
Affected products
|
Brand
|
Product
|
Size
|
UPC
|
Codes
|
Bliss Balls
|
Chocolate
|
50 g
|
0 59443 25251 4
|
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
|
Bliss Balls
|
Chocolate
|
150 g
|
0 59443 25101 2
|
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
|
Bliss Balls
|
Chocolate
|
285 g
|
0 59443 25201 9
|
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
|
Bliss Balls
|
Chocolate Brownie
|
285 g
|
0 59443 25207 1
|
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
|
Bliss Balls
|
Chocolate Cranberry
|
285 g
|
0 59443 25203 3
|
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
|
Bliss Balls
|
Chocolate Ginger
|
285 g
|
0 59443 25202 6
|
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
|
Everland
|
Chocolate Almonds
|
113 g
|
0 59443 75094 2
|
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
|
Everland
|
Chocolate Cashews
|
113 g
|
0 59443 75093 5
|
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
|
Everland
|
Chocolate Hazelnuts
|
113 g
|
0 59443 75092 8
|
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
|
Everland
|
Organic Almond Chocolate Bark
|
113 g
|
0 59443 25383 2
|
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
|
Everland
|
Organic Hazelnut Chocolate Bark
|
113 g
|
0 59443 25381 8
|
All codes where milk is not declared on the label
Issue
The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.
The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, and Quebec, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.
What you should do
- Check to see if you have recalled products
- Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
- Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
- Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased
Learn more:
Background
This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.
There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.
What is being done
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.
The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.
