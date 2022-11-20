Submit Release
Food Recall Warning (Allergen) - Bliss Balls brand and Everland brand chocolate products recalled due to undeclared milk

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/bliss-balls-brand-and-everland-brand-chocolate-products-recalled-due-undeclared-milk

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2022 /CNW/ -

Summary

  • Brand(s): Bliss Balls, Everland
  • Product: Chocolate products
  • Companies: Jiva Manufacturing & Distribution Inc.
  • Issue: Food – Allergen – Milk
  • Category: Candy, confectionary, snacks and sweeteners
  • What to do: Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive.
  • Audience: General public
  • Recall class: Class 1

Affected products

Brand

Product

Size

UPC

Codes

Bliss Balls

Chocolate

50 g

0 59443 25251 4

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

Bliss Balls

Chocolate

150 g

0 59443 25101 2

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

Bliss Balls

Chocolate

285 g

0 59443 25201 9

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

Bliss Balls

Chocolate Brownie

285 g

0 59443 25207 1

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

Bliss Balls

Chocolate Cranberry

285 g

0 59443 25203 3

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

Bliss Balls

Chocolate Ginger

285 g

0 59443 25202 6

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

Everland

Chocolate Almonds

113 g

0 59443 75094 2

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

Everland

Chocolate Cashews

113 g

0 59443 75093 5

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

Everland

Chocolate Hazelnuts

113 g

0 59443 75092 8

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

Everland

Organic Almond Chocolate Bark

113 g

0 59443 25383 2

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

Everland

Organic Hazelnut Chocolate Bark

113 g

0 59443 25381 8

All codes where milk is not declared on the label

Issue

The affected products are being recalled from the marketplace because they may contain milk which is not declared on the label.

The recalled products have been sold in British Columbia, Alberta, and Quebec, and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories.

What you should do

  • Check to see if you have recalled products
  • Do not consume recalled products to which you are allergic or sensitive as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction
  • Do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products
  • Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Learn more:

Background

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results.

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled products from the marketplace.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/19/c3469.html

