Lifshitz Law PLLC Announces Investigations of Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: EMBK), Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), Playstudios, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYPS), and Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG)

Embark Technology, Inc. EMBK

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Embark alleging that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company had performed inadequate due diligence into its business combination with Embark Trucks, Inc. ("Legacy Embark"); (ii) Legacy Embark and the Company following the Business Combination held no patents and an insignificant amount of test trucks; (iii) accordingly, the Company had overstated its operational and technological capabilities; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company had overstated the business and financial prospects of the Company post-Business Combination; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Everbridge, Inc. EVBG

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Everbridge alleging that Defendants misled investors by: (i) failing to disclose that Everbridge was experiencing integration problems with respect to acquisitions; (ii) using the revenues from these acquisitions to mask increasingly stagnant organic growth; and (iii) failing to disclose that the COVID pandemic was having a material impact on the size of the deals that Everbridge was able to obtain, with a negative effect on the Company's revenue growth.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. MYPS

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of PLAYSTUDIOS alleging that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) PLAYSTUDIOS was having significant problems with its flagship game, Kingdom Boss; (ii) PLAYSTUDIOS would not be releasing Kingdom Boss as expected; (iii) PLAYSTUDIOS had not revised its financial projections to account for the problems it had encountered with Kingdom Boss; (iv) as a result, Defendants' statements about PLAYSTUDIOS' business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. SDIG

Lifshitz Law PLLC announces that a class action complaint was filed on behalf of shareholders of Stronghold alleging that the Registration Statement in connection with Stronghold's initial public offering was materially false and misleading and omitted to state: (1) that contracted suppliers were reasonably likely to miss anticipated delivery quantities and deadlines; (2) that, due to strong demand and pre-sold supply of mining equipment in the industry, Stronghold would experience difficulties obtaining miners outside of confirmed purchase orders; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, there was a significant risk that Stronghold could not expand its mining capacity as expected; (4) that, as a result, Stronghold would likely experience significant losses; and (5) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you are a Stronghold investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or email at info@jlclasslaw.com.

