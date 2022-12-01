JazzJune Selected for Newchip’s Intensive Global Pre-Seed Accelerator Program
Community-focused learning platform among top applicants selected for growing online accelerator
Our industry needs a disrupter.”BLOOMINGTON, MN, USA, December 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JazzJune, a free social learning platform that provides digital tools to help easily create and share learning content such as courses, groups and more, was accepted into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program.
— Alex Londo | Founder & CEO
Designed to provide all the skills and tools founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, Newchip has past accelerator cohorts that averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 2,500 founders from more than 107 countries and 250 cities raise over $2.2 billion in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $15B.
“Newchip evaluates a diverse number of companies across all industries from around the world, selecting a small percentage to join our accelerator,” says Brian Lee, Head of Product at Newchip. “This strict selection process makes us an ideal partner for investors looking for promising startups. EdTech companies like JazzJune can scale quickly with proper funding and guidance. We are excited for JazzJune and believe they will do well at Newchip.”
“Our acceptance into the Newchip Accelerator is further validation of our vision for the future of education. We are excited to build a strong team and look forward to connecting with investors throughout the globe," said Alex Londo, CEO & Founder. “Our industry needs a disrupter.”
About JazzJune
JazzJune is a free social learning platform that provides digital tools to help easily create and share learning content such as courses, groups and more. JazzJune was founded by a team with 30 years of combined experience in eLearning design and communications who were frustrated with expensive and complicated learning management systems. They believed they could develop an easier and more effective way to create and share learning content.
JazzJune believes some of the world's most challenging problems can be solved by giving everyone fair and equitable access to learning opportunities and resources. By providing choice, clarity and guidance, learners can make better decisions about their education. Create your free account today, visit JazzJune.com
About Newchip
Newchip is an online, global startup accelerator led by a world-class team of entrepreneurs and investors. It was designed to provide founders with the tools needed to rapidly fund, build, and scale. Since its inception in 2019, the equity-free, remote accelerator has enabled over 1,500 startups from 50+ countries to raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated $9B portfolio. It has three distinct six-month accelerator programs based on company stage: Pre-Seed, Seed, and Series A. Its vast network of global investors, strategic partners, and mentors guide companies from team building and prototype development to securing high-profile VC investment, corporate partnerships, and everything in-between. To learn more, visit Newchip.com
