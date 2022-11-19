Rare relics and artifacts from multiple conflicts and generations will be auctioned December 17th by Mohawk Arms, Inc.

Oil portrait painting of Geli Raubel, the daughter of Adolf Hitler’s stepsister, commissioned by Hitler, who was smitten with her from their very first meeting in 1928 (MB: $7,500).

Framed three-star insignia worn by Gen. George S. Patton, Jr. during World War II, plus a photo of Patton when he visited West Point, and a US Third Army shoulder patch (MB: $1,500).

Mexican “Palace Guard” officer’s dress helmet – German-made in the classic style of the Imperial Era – a rare, circa 1900 helmet, with correct type Mexican colors rosettes (MB: $4,700).

1936 Olympics Berlin Bear street banner measuring 73 inches by 31 inches, with the traditional black standing 23 inch by 12 ½ inch Berlin Bear occupying the center (MB: $250).