Waterblast Music Festival Announces World Tour in 2023
SAO PAULO, SAO PAULO, BRAZIL, November 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
It was announced early on this Friday (18) by IBG Events and Productions, that the biggest water in colors-themed music festival “Waterblast” is set to make a worldwide comeback in 2023, starting in Brazil.
The Waterblast Festival is the merging of two of the world’s biggest festivals into one.
Inspired by the water festival “Songktran”, which takes place every year in Thailand to celebrate the new year, when Thai people gather in the streets to play water fights with plastic guns; and at the “Holi” Festival, which takes place every year in India to celebrate the beginning of spring, where Indians gather at the event and throw the “gulal”, colored powder in the air as an act of joy and renewal.
Waterblast offers the best of both festivals, plus unique activities and attractions.
In addition to water jets and explosions of colored powder every 30 minutes with a countdown on the stage’s screens, the festival will also feature a light show and fireworks at dusk, water fights with plastic pistols, water toys such as a toboggan and soap pools, in addition to the exclusive after-party in the cabins after the end of the DJ’s performance on the main stage.
Every 30 minutes, the “WATERBLAST’S” happen – the highlight of the party, – with the explosion of colors and water, when everyone throws the colored powder in the air, and jets of water are launched from the stage, filling the environment with water , color and magic, creating a unique and memorable moment in the music festival.
Luciana Dias
IBG EVENTOS
INFO@IBGPRESS.COM
