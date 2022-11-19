Submit Release
Rutland Barracks / Vandalism / Request for Information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4006456

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner                               

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: Between 11/18/2022 – 11/19/2022 at 1200 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Clarendon Cemetery, Clarendon, Vermont         

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Unknown at this time.

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On November 19, 2022, at approximately 1257 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a vandalism at East Clarendon Cemetery located in the Town of Clarendon.

Through investigation it was determined an older model Ford Ranger had driven over several headstones damaging them. The vehicle should have damage to the left headlight and possibly front bumper/undercarriage.

Anyone with information that pertains to this incident is asked to contact Trooper Gardner at charles.gardner@vermont.gov or the above phone number.

 

