Rutland Barracks / Vandalism / Request for Information
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B4006456
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: Between 11/18/2022 – 11/19/2022 at 1200 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Clarendon Cemetery, Clarendon, Vermont
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Unknown at this time.
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On November 19, 2022, at approximately 1257 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a vandalism at East Clarendon Cemetery located in the Town of Clarendon.
Through investigation it was determined an older model Ford Ranger had driven over several headstones damaging them. The vehicle should have damage to the left headlight and possibly front bumper/undercarriage.
Anyone with information that pertains to this incident is asked to contact Trooper Gardner at charles.gardner@vermont.gov or the above phone number.