HustleNg Launches Career Guide Section to educate Readers

Leading JobBoard and Scholarship platform Hustleng launches a new section called Career Guides and Tips to educate job seekers and undergrads

LAGOS, IKEJA, NIGERIA, November 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is essential for a successful economy to offer chances for young people with special skills to find a job regardless of years of experience since the unemployment rate in Nigeria is predicted to rise beyond 33% by 2022 and the youth unemployment rate to rise above 53.40.

Leading JobBoard and Scholarship platform Hustleng launches a new section called Career Guides and Tips to educate job seekers, undergrads, and the public on various career paths in an effort to give young talents a head start in their careers. This is done in recognition of the importance of youth contributions to economic growth.

By supporting entry-level employment, internships, and graduate-level positions, Hustleng aims to educate individuals about various job responsibilities, empowering them to pick the best career path and easing their admission into organizations. It is said that young people—many of whom hold entry-level positions—have the key to fostering a pleasant workplace culture and successful company.

A career guide's common objective is to offer assistance to a person regarding their professional or academic life. The demand for career counseling has increased significantly since the global epidemic. While certain occupational roles have reached their height, many others have lost their usefulness. It is essential to be aware of all current trends and to plan accordingly.

Any person's job path is determined by a variety of circumstances. The three most important criteria here are interests, potential, and scope. A simple bit of advice has the power to completely change individuals life.

The main goal of the Career guide section is to inform people about their career options. It is a technique that takes into account the individual's potential and work demands. As a result, individuals would not need to worry as much about short- and long-term goals.

The following are some ways that the Career Guidance section would be useful to Readers:

1. By assessing people’s learning needs, so that they enrol in programmes that are appropriate to these needs.

2. keeping readers updated about various learning programs and how to sign up for them.

3. Assisting readers in gaining an understanding of their interests, skills, and qualifications so they can hunt for occupations they are likely to have a chance of getting, love, and succeed at rather than positions they would not be excellent at

4. Helps people learn about the requirements of a profession, such as the skill set, so they can decide which ones they would be good at.

5. Teaches people how to evaluate the immediate and long-term effects of various career choices while assisting them in learning about specific jobs that are available and how to apply for them.

