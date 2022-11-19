Revitalign® by Waco Shoe Company Unveils New Men's Footwear Line

The orthotic-driven insole in Waco Shoe Company's popular women's products are now available in men's styles and sizes.

Revitalign® by Waco Shoe Company launched a new men's footwear line using the same orthotic technology as its women's products. The company announced that the inaugural products of the men's line are the Brewster™, Dundee™ and Siesta™ casual styles.

"At Waco Shoe Company, our mission is to create footwear that feels great all day," said Jeff Antonioli, co-owner of Waco Shoe Company. "Now, we are delivering on that promise with our men's Revitalign® shoes and slippers that provide comfort, support and style."

Waco Shoe Company designs, develops and sells Revitalign® lifestyle footwear for all-day comfort built around its innovative, research-based orthotic-driven insole. The company's footwear is designed with Full Contact Comfort™ orthotic insoles to provide proper foot support and alignment to help with strains and aches and pains in the legs, thighs and lower back.

The Brewster™ lace-up shoe pairs cotton twill with high-character full grain leather. The Dundee™ slipper features a corduroy upper and low-pile Sherpa lining. The Siesta™ slide has a slide-in style with textured canvas upper and fray detailing. All three styles are available in men's sizes seven to 14, medium and wide. Each product includes the innovative sole design along with deep heel cupping, orthotic arch support and cushioned forefoot.

"The release of medically backed Revitalign® men's footwear is perfect timing with more people working remotely and aggravating existing foot conditions, like plantar fasciitis, metatarsalgia, bunions and others, by going barefoot or just wearing socks around the house," said podiatrist Nicholas Pagano, DPM, FACFAS. "Whether indoors or outdoors, it's important to wear footwear with shock-absorbing insoles and arch support to prevent or minimize problems."

"This is just the beginning for our men's Revitalign® offerings," said Antonioli. "In early 2023, we will be introducing the Yumi™ and Kholo™ sandals to this line. These two styles are top sellers in the women's style that will quickly become favorites." The Yumi™ features a slide-in style with thong straps and toe posts. The Kholo™ offers slide-in style with hook-and-loop closure upper.

Men's Revitalign® shoes and slippers are now available online at Waco Shoe Company. To learn more about Revitalign® footwear, visit WacoShoeCompany.com.

About Waco Shoe Company: Waco Shoe Company's mission is to create quality footwear that feels great all day. Under the brand names Revitalign® and Spenco® Footwear, the Waco, Texas-based company offers men's and women's sandals, shoes and slippers designed with innovative, comfortable and orthotic-driven insoles. Waco Shoe Company footwear is available online at Nordstrom, QVC, HSN, Amazon and Zappos, as well as Waco Shoe Company. Learn more at WacoShoeCompany.com.

