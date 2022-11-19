Meet No Middle: The #1 Content Marketing Firm for Tech Companies
EINPresswire.com/ -- When multi-million dollar tech organizations approach content marketing firm No Middle, it’s generally for one of two reasons. Either they don’t have a scalable content-generation strategy, or their content is weak, predictable, and not gaining traction.
That’s the No Middle mission—helping tech firms distill complex ideas into simple and bold messaging.
“Our clients already tried putting their reputation in the hands of other marketing and content agencies, and they all ended up looking and sounding like everyone else,” says No Middle Founder and CEO Robbie Abed. “We ensure that never happens again. Being in the middle is our nightmare.”
“Competing firms think their clients have to be on every major social channel, so they divide their attention and get lost in a sea of competing voices,” says No Middle COO Troy Sandidge. “We focus solely on LinkedIn for a few reasons—our clients know it, our clients’ clients live there, and that’s where real conversions happen.”
No Middle just celebrated its first anniversary and attributes much of its success to a fresh, metric-driven content-generation system.
“We’re an emerging firm, but we didn’t get here because of a slick website, marketing, investors, or gimmicks,” says Sandidge. “Audiences crave authenticity, and we give it to them using our clients’ voices. It’s as simple as that.”
ABOUT NO MIDDLE
No Middle is the premier content marketing firm for Tech and B2B companies. We help brands with creating bold messaging while scaling their content marketing engines in a way they’ve never been able to accomplish before.
Troy Sandidge
That’s the No Middle mission—helping tech firms distill complex ideas into simple and bold messaging.
“Our clients already tried putting their reputation in the hands of other marketing and content agencies, and they all ended up looking and sounding like everyone else,” says No Middle Founder and CEO Robbie Abed. “We ensure that never happens again. Being in the middle is our nightmare.”
“Competing firms think their clients have to be on every major social channel, so they divide their attention and get lost in a sea of competing voices,” says No Middle COO Troy Sandidge. “We focus solely on LinkedIn for a few reasons—our clients know it, our clients’ clients live there, and that’s where real conversions happen.”
No Middle just celebrated its first anniversary and attributes much of its success to a fresh, metric-driven content-generation system.
“We’re an emerging firm, but we didn’t get here because of a slick website, marketing, investors, or gimmicks,” says Sandidge. “Audiences crave authenticity, and we give it to them using our clients’ voices. It’s as simple as that.”
ABOUT NO MIDDLE
No Middle is the premier content marketing firm for Tech and B2B companies. We help brands with creating bold messaging while scaling their content marketing engines in a way they’ve never been able to accomplish before.
Troy Sandidge
No Middle
Troy@NoMiddle.com