Family Source Consultants Celebrates Women's Entrepeneurship Day

Bringing babies into the world may have once kept many women out of the workforce, but Staci Swiderski has made it into a successful and internationally acclaimed business.

This Women's Entrepreneurship Day, Family Source Consultants celebrates Swiderski's incredible contribution to the entrepreneurial community and to moms and dads around the world.

As the CEO and founder of one of North America's leading surrogacy and egg donation agencies, Swiderski is the ultimate entrepreneur: passionate, powerful, and genuinely dedicated to others. For the last 16 years, she has been helping other men and women realize their dreams of becoming parents through third-party reproduction.

She's also a mom, a grandmom, a former Intended Parent, and a two-time egg donor herself.

Family Source Consultants is a business born out of a personal journey. Following her own partial hysterectomy in 1998, Swiderski and her husband decided to continue building their family through surrogacy. It took three long years of unsuccessful embryo transfers, but they finally welcomed a healthy son in 2005.

It was the heartache and disappointment of those years that inspired Swiderski to help others on their own journeys through third-party reproduction. She later became an egg donor, helping another couple become parents to two children.

Launching her own agency seemed like something she was meant to do.

"Navigating my surrogacy and egg donor journeys independently made me realize the overwhelming need for a professional agency to advise and guide individuals like myself to a successful outcome," she says. "I am eternally grateful for the woman who carried our son, and I am grateful to have been able to give back to another family by becoming an egg donor."

The first Family Source Consultants branch opened its doors in Chicago in 2007 with a staff of just three. Swiderski's aim was simple but heartfelt: to be fully inclusive and supportive of all individuals and couples who wished to start or grow a family through surrogacy and egg donation, both within the US and abroad.

From the beginning, she made it her focus to work closely with every client on every step of their journey. Knowing the value of personal experience, many of FSC's staff would be those who had had their own personal involvement with third-party reproduction, either as surrogates, intended parents, or egg donors.

The concept saw the agency thrive both within the US and internationally. By 2021, FSC had expanded its branches to Florida and California, along with adding international coordinators located throughout Asia and Europe. Its clientele has expanded well beyond the US to South America, Asia, Europe, and even Australia, and its staff - now at 37 - include fluent Spanish, French, Japanese, German, and Mandarin speakers.

While managing FSC's continued growth, Swiderski works closely with her team to ensure the values, principles, and vision are aligned with the agency's mission to build families with an approach that is compassionate, empathetic, individualized, and heart-based, providing the very best in professionalism and quality to each person who becomes a part of the team.

Work rarely stops, and vacations are rare, but there's nothing she would rather be doing.

"I am thankful every day for the opportunity to guide and support families through the work we do," she says.

To learn more about Family Source Consultants and how they help hopeful parents build their families through surrogacy and egg donation, visit familysourceconsultants.com.

