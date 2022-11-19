Submit Release
Beacon leverages new technology to create widespread value for travelers

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The next big thing in travel may be on the way!  Beacon was created by a group of resort industry executives passionate about providing quality travel at true wholesale costs of up to 70% off. Many of their prices are so low they cannot be shown to the public. 

"We already have two successful models bringing immense value to our members nationwide. Beacon is a result of the continuing evolution of the travel industry and years of listening to customer feedback. Everyone wants everything now, they want it convenient, and they want control without commitment," says Derek Gough, company President. 

Gough has directed multiple programs to bring wholesale travel to the public sector. While structuring employee benefit programs for Fortune 500 companies he witnessed firsthand the difference between what consumers are accustomed to paying for travel and the wholesale pricing available to large corporations that most people never see.

Beacon is poised to capitalize by providing an alternative to the well-known free travel sites consumers have been conditioned to use. Simple searches on their private platform result in saving of hundreds if not thousands of dollars. Gough says, "Travel expands the mind, breaks down borders, humanizes cultures and celebrates differences. It brings people together and helps us to better understand how connected we are to our world."

In today's world who isn't picturing themselves in a faraway land enjoying time away from it all? Whether customers want to stay in five-star resorts, luxury private homes and villas or cruises Beacon appears to deliver them all at prices sure to draw some attention within the billion-dollar travel industry.

