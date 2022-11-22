Erin Flynn, Exclusive Jewelry Designer for the 74th Emmy Awards®, Announces Her Holiday Trunk Show Tour

Erin Flynn Custom Jewelry Erin Flynn Necklace Erin Flynn

Starting at Diamond Brokers of Los Altos, Owner, Designer, Creator, Erin Flynn will be onsite to showcase her signature collections.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erin Flynn has been creating personalized jewelry for over 20 years. Her initial collection was sold in neighborhood retailers and featured in national pop culture and fashion publications like People, US Weekly, Southern Living, and others. After taking a multi-year break to pursue a corporate career and raise her two young sons, Erin worked at Tiffany & Co. and Cartier before relaunching her jewelry business with collections that reflect her exquisite and timeless aesthetic but with a contemporary spin on traditional designs.

Flynn draws her greatest inspiration from making custom jewelry accessible to a wider audience, taking someone's vision and making it come alive in a piece that gives it a new meaning for the wearer. She has recently been featured in Forbes Magazine, Houston Weddings, US Weekly, E! Online, Variety, Hollywood Reporter, and other publications. Flynn also works as a stylist, taking a comprehensive approach to her clients' accessory requirements. She works with them at every stage of the process to help them envision, plan, and build a thoughtful jewelry wardrobe that reflects their unique personal style, hobbies, and passions.

Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry, which was established in 2021, was recently chosen as the exclusive jewelry designer for the 74th Emmy Awards® Giving Suite™, where her custom pieces were on display for celebrity presenters and winners as part of the Television Academy Foundation's annual Emmys participation on September 12, 2022.

Now, one can see Erin’s incredible creations in person at select establishments:

J. McLaughlin

Mill Valley, CA

75 Throckmorton Ave.

Friday, November 25, 2-6pm



Margaret O’Leary

Mill Valley, CA

14 Miller Avenue

Saturday, November 26, 1-6pm



J. McLaughlin

Denver, CO

2701 E 3rd Ave

Saturday, December 3, 12-4pm



Margaret O’Leary

San Francisco, CA

2400 Fillmore Street

Saturday, December 10, 2-6pm



Margaret O’Leary

Berkeley, CA

1832 Fourth Street

Saturday, December 17, 2-6pm

Erin's holiday trunk show tour is a continuation of her ongoing interest in and dedication to holding frequent in-store occasions and pop-up shops with regional brands and merchants in towns across the US, giving her the chance to interact with her customers and discover more about their personal style aspirations.

Erin is a staunch believer in the importance of being able to "see fine jewelry in person...to feel it and touch it...to experience it in a way that is unique to each individual.”

One can learn more about Erin, her designs, and even sign up for her newsletter at:

https://erinflynnjewelry.com