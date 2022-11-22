Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,524 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 306,318 in the last 365 days.

Erin Flynn, Exclusive Jewelry Designer for the 74th Emmy Awards®, Announces Her Holiday Trunk Show Tour

Erin Flynn Custom Jewelry

Erin Flynn Custom Jewelry

Erin Flynn Necklace

Erin Flynn Necklace

Erin Flynn

Starting at Diamond Brokers of Los Altos, Owner, Designer, Creator, Erin Flynn will be onsite to showcase her signature collections.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Erin Flynn has been creating personalized jewelry for over 20 years. Her initial collection was sold in neighborhood retailers and featured in national pop culture and fashion publications like People, US Weekly, Southern Living, and others. After taking a multi-year break to pursue a corporate career and raise her two young sons, Erin worked at Tiffany & Co. and Cartier before relaunching her jewelry business with collections that reflect her exquisite and timeless aesthetic but with a contemporary spin on traditional designs.

Flynn draws her greatest inspiration from making custom jewelry accessible to a wider audience, taking someone's vision and making it come alive in a piece that gives it a new meaning for the wearer. She has recently been featured in Forbes Magazine, Houston Weddings, US Weekly, E! Online, Variety, Hollywood Reporter, and other publications. Flynn also works as a stylist, taking a comprehensive approach to her clients' accessory requirements. She works with them at every stage of the process to help them envision, plan, and build a thoughtful jewelry wardrobe that reflects their unique personal style, hobbies, and passions.

Erin Flynn Fine Jewelry, which was established in 2021, was recently chosen as the exclusive jewelry designer for the 74th Emmy Awards® Giving Suite™, where her custom pieces were on display for celebrity presenters and winners as part of the Television Academy Foundation's annual Emmys participation on September 12, 2022.

Now, one can see Erin’s incredible creations in person at select establishments:

J. McLaughlin
Mill Valley, CA
75 Throckmorton Ave. 
Friday, November 25, 2-6pm
 
Margaret O’Leary
Mill Valley, CA
14 Miller Avenue
Saturday, November 26, 1-6pm
 
J. McLaughlin
Denver, CO
2701 E 3rd Ave
Saturday, December 3, 12-4pm
 
Margaret O’Leary
San Francisco, CA
2400 Fillmore Street
Saturday, December 10, 2-6pm
 
Margaret O’Leary
Berkeley, CA
1832 Fourth Street
Saturday, December 17, 2-6pm

Erin's holiday trunk show tour is a continuation of her ongoing interest in and dedication to holding frequent in-store occasions and pop-up shops with regional brands and merchants in towns across the US, giving her the chance to interact with her customers and discover more about their personal style aspirations.

Erin is a staunch believer in the importance of being able to "see fine jewelry in person...to feel it and touch it...to experience it in a way that is unique to each individual.”

One can learn more about Erin, her designs, and even sign up for her newsletter at:

https://erinflynnjewelry.com

Aurora DeRose
Boundless Media Inc.
+1 951-870-0099
email us here

You just read:

Erin Flynn, Exclusive Jewelry Designer for the 74th Emmy Awards®, Announces Her Holiday Trunk Show Tour

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.