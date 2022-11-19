Middle Tennessee Corrections Officer Charged with Aggravated Assault

CANNON COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Cannon County corrections officer accused of assaulting an ex-girlfriend.

On November 18th, at the request of 16th Judicial District Attorney General Jennings Jones, TBI Special Agents began investigating allegations of assault involving Cannon County Corrections Officer Brendan Michael Lee (DOB: 1/28/02). The investigation revealed that Lee assaulted an ex-girlfriend during an argument at her home on Friday.

On Friday afternoon, TBI agents obtained a warrant charging Lee with Aggravated Domestic Assault. He was arrested and booked into the Cannon County Jail on a $1,500 bond.