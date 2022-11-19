SEO.co Adds Two Expert SEO Expert Hires for Expansion of On-page SEO Service

SEO.co hired two new on-page SEO experts in order to expand their on-site content optimization services. With these two new hires, SEO.co is looking to provide even more comprehensive on-site SEO services to its clients.

SEATTLE, Nov.19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SEO.co, a leading SEO agency, today announced the addition of two new on-page SEO experts to their team. This expansion will allow them to focus on new and innovative techniques for optimizing on-site content and increasing website traffic for clients worldwide.

"With these two new hires, SEO.co is looking to provide even more comprehensive on-site SEO services to its clients," said Nate Nead, CEO of SEO.co. "This expansion of their team will also allow them to focus on new and innovative techniques for optimizing content and increasing website traffic for clients in multiple industries."

On-page SEO is important for a number of reasons. By optimizing your website's content, businesses can improve your website's ranking in search engine results pages (SERPs), which can lead to increased traffic and more conversions. Additionally, on-page SEO can help to improve the user experience on corporate websites, which can also lead to increased traffic and conversions.

If you are looking to improve your website's ranking in search engine results pages (SERPs), increase traffic, and improve the user experience on your website, then SEO.co can help.

SEO.co offers a variety of on-page SEO services that can help to improve your website's ranking, traffic, and conversions. Additionally, SEO.co also offers comprehensive SEO services off-page (in the form of link building) that can help to improve your website's visibility and authority in search engines.

1. Optimizing your website's title tags and meta descriptions.

2. Optimizing your website's content for keywords.

3. Optimizing your website's images for search engines.

4. Adding social sharing buttons to your website's content.

5. Creating XML sitemaps for your website.

6. Tracking your website's search engine rankings.

"We expect 2023 to be the season of on-page search engine optimization," says Nead. "In a world awash in content, there remains the need for companies to alter their websites to ensure their content is vastly better optimized than competing pages online. We expect these two new hires to do just that for SEO.co clients directly and our white label SEO partners."

To learn more about SEO.co's on-page and off-page SEO services, please visit https://seo.co/.

