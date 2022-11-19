Women Automotive Network Brings together Top Automotive Companies and Global CEO's to Its Final Event Of The Year

women automotive winter meet-up final event of the year

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WOMEN AUTOMOTIVE NETWORK WINTER MEETUP KEY HIGHLIGHTS

25 Speakers

39 Countries represented

156 Networking Meetings

440 attendees



The Women Automotive Network, a fast-growing platform for automotive diversity and technology discussions, with a rapidly growing community of over 20,000+ members across digital, has held its final event for 2022 -The Women Automotive Winter Meetup. This event held on the 17th of November 2022, saw industry professionals and top automotive brands from 39 countries gather to share insight and experiences with an enthusiastic audience of 440, online.

The event which was held ONLINE, and in partnership with some top global companies was centred around Driving Change. The agenda was packed with networking and discussions, and Inspirational Women in the automotive industry were celebrated. The event in line with its mandate also explored how Diversity Drives Innovation, and attendees had the opportunity to connect with new businesses, as well as establish personal contacts.

Speaking at the session, Frances Williamson, Head of Stakeholder Engagement, Zenzic said “Participating in the Women Automotive Winter Meetup was a nourishing experience, a great opportunity to learn from inspiring leaders about how they and their businesses are breaking down barriers to enable more inclusive, diverse teams to work together to build automotive solutions for future generations. Zenzic is proud to be part of that group and keen to work with, and learn from, others who also have this mission.”.

Some Trendy topics discussed were:

• Why Does Cultural Diversity Matter?

• Digital Leadership in a Hybrid World

• Automotive megatrends – The consumer perspective

• Driving the future of mobility with a diverse team

• Automotive Girl Power - How to drive the change for more women in the automotive industry

• Gender equality is everyone’s responsibility

In attendance were 200+ renowned companies and 25 speakers. Some speakers included the likes of Melanie Schuttenberg Vice President of Business Development, Flex, Mai Dang Vu, Director of Technology & Business Development, Flex, Stephanie Buckner, Chief Operating Officer, Altair, Nino Nikolaishvili, Operations Unit Director, Capgemini Engineering, Tomi Isaacs, Senior Director, UK Corporate Engagement, Catalyst Inc, Penny Weatherup, People Director, Volkswagen Group UK, Julie David, Managing Director, Peugeot UK, Hasmeet Kaur, Partner, Roland Berger, amongst others.

Speaking on the initiative, Penny Weatherup, People Director, Volkswagen Group UK), said, “I loved being part of the Women Automotive Network Winter Summit 2022. The agenda and speakers really demonstrated the current levels of diversity and the huge transformation the automotive sector is undergoing on a global basis. I’m proud to be part of this with many other talented and diverse females”.

The event kicked off with the Automotive megatrend – ‘The consumer perspective’, where Hasmeet Kaur, Partner, Roland Berger shared with the community how consumer sentiment is shaping up regarding the multiple trends in the automotive industry across the value chain. Thereafter Some panel discussions and interactive breakout workshops were hosted, and participants had the opportunity to join whichever they desired.

Some key takeaways from the event include:

From Hasmeet Kaur, Partner, Roland &Berger

ELECTRIFICATION AND SUSTAINABILITY – How comfortable are you in dealing with battery Electric vehicles?

“When monitoring the online readiness of business models in the Automotive industry, the first-year tracking indicated high confidence in the industry. But when actual implementation came, companies realized that it there are much more complexities in moving from a physical to a digital format.

BRAND -Would you buy a car online from a third party e.g., Facebook, Google, Amazon etc.?



“When it comes to buying cars online from a third party, research shows that the confidence is still very low, as consumers have doubts and would want to have a feel of what they are purchasing”.

Let’s continue to #BreakTheBias and support women in automotive!

Are there plans in place for next year, for the network, and industry? Women Automotive Network released its 2023 schedule last month, and it is packed with exciting activities such as the In-Person event, Women Automotive Awards Ceremony, Live Interviews and more.

Many companies and individuals have already found and secured their places in the 2023 calendar.

