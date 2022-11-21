Carolyn Bryant Demonstration in Bowling Green, Kentucky Set
Anti-white Supremacy Rally Targets Emmett Till’s False Accuser
We will ensure that the demonstrator's constitutional First Amendment right and Second Amendment right to present and bear arms must be protected in the pursuit of justice for Emmett Till.”BOWLING GREEN, KENTUCKY, USA, November 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EVENT: Beginning of Anti-Carolyn Bryant Demonstrations
— Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq
DATE/TIME: Saturday – December 3, 2022 – 12Noon
LOCATION: 1040 Shive Lane – Bowling Green, KY 42103-8027
CONTACT: TEXT 850.322.8725
On Saturday, December 3, 2022, Bowling Green, Kentucky will be the location of civil rights and radical action at the home of Emmett Till’s false accuser Carolyn Bryant. As reported by the Daily Mail newspaper Bryant currently is living in Bowling Green, Kentucky and her address was physically confirmed by New Black Panther Party, National Minister of Information, Mmoja Ajabu of Indianapolis. Bryant, 88, recently came under renewed national attention this past summer when the actual kidnapping arrest warrant for the 1955 murder was recently uncovered in a Leflore County Mississippi courtroom. Since that time the family of Emmett Till and national activists have been demanding Bryant's arrest on kidnapping charges. There will also be a bus from Indianapolis, Indiana to Bowling Green.
Priscilla Sterling, cousin of Emmett Till and head of the Emmett Till Justice for Families Foundation will be the keynote speaker at the rally. Her attorney is Malik Z. Shabazz, leader of Black Lawyers for Justice who says "justice delayed is justice denied and we are unyielding and uncompromising in our pursuit of justice for the murder of Emmett Till. Therefore, life for Carolyn Bryant in Kentucky shall take a dramatic change. Bryant must be jailed and receive Justice." Shabazz further stated, "we will ensure that the demonstrator's constitutional First Amendment right and Second Amendment right to present and bear arms must be protected in the pursuit of justice for Emmett Till."
Civil rights groups, family members of Emmett Till, activist groups from the Breonna Taylor struggle in Louisville, armed self-defense groups, and Second Amendment groups will all be there for one common cause. #Justice4Till
Malik Z. Shabazz, Esq
BLACK LAWYERS FOR JUSTICE
