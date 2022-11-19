Submit Release
Charity on a mission to feed every hungry child in Oxfordshire this Christmas

Sacks of Hope

Mehiel Foundation has taken it upon itself to provide a festive Christmas dinner to every child in need this holiday season.

In an age when we spend more on dieting than we do on poverty eradication, no child should go to sleep hungry”
— Lawrence Patrick
BICESTER, UK, November 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mehiel Foundation, a small registered charity (1198017) based in Bicester has taken it upon itself to provide a festive Christmas dinner to every child in need this holiday season.

According to joint DWP and HMRC estimates, 14% of the children in Oxfordshire live in poverty.

Lawrence Patrick, the charity's Founder had this to say: "In an age when we spend more on dieting than we do on poverty eradication, no child should go to sleep hungry".

Through the “Sacks of Hope” initiative, Mehiel Foundation works with local schools and churches to identify families in need and supplies them with sacks of groceries which include fruits, vegetables, rice, pasta, tins of soups, sweets, a Christmas pudding, a whole chicken and many more goodies costing around £23/sack.

Mehiel Foundation needs your help!

Because of the pandemic, the number of families requiring assistance has increased considerably over the past two years.

You have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of less fortunate Oxfordshire children this Christmas. Mehiel Foundation’s 100% Donation Policy will ensure that all your donations will go towards purchasing the groceries and not a single penny will be spent on “admin” costs. Text SOH followed by your donation amount to 70580 to give that amount (max £20) or visit www.mehiel.org/donate.

You just read:

