QFlow Systems Earns U.S. Government Records Management Specialist Designation
QFlow Systems, a software developer and integrator based in St. Louis, has recently earned a prestigious designation from the General Services Administration.ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- QFlow Systems, a software developer and integrator based in St. Louis, has recently earned a prestigious designation from the General Services Administration (GSA) that represents the company’s expertise and specialization in electronic records management solutions (ERM).
ERM refers to QFlow’s ability to solve the most complex challenges related to movement, manipulation, archiving, security, and management of electronic records. This capability is becoming more important than ever since the National Archives and Records Administration’s (NARA) 2022 deadline is approaching. The NARA deadline was announced in the 2019 memo on recordkeeping, M-19-21, which stated that NARA would no longer accept physical copies of records for archival purposes after December 31, 2022.
The objective of ERM services is to permit access, maintenance, control, storage, disposition, and transfer of electronic records. QFlow’s flagship software solution, Q-ActionⓇ, allows government agencies to bring automation to the records management process, reducing the risk of security breaches and human error. As the world becomes increasingly digital, the need for cybersecurity and personally identifiable information (PII) protection will only continue to grow.
In 2022, GSA awarded special item number (SIN) 518210ERM to QFlow, making the company one of only 91 total contractors and under 70 small businesses in the United States to earn the designation.
Q-Action is a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) content services platform that was built to serve public sector businesses. Q-Action, along with QFlow’s Microsoft Certified Partner status, allows organizations to automate workflows and maximize the value they get out of the software they already use the most—Microsoft Teams, Office 365, Power BI, and SharePoint, to name a few.
“Agencies deserve a software partner that has proven expertise in records management,” said Tim Koehler, president of QFlow Systems. “Many companies out there claim to be well-versed in ERM, but they don’t always have the capabilities or experience that government agencies need to implement true full lifecycle content management solutions. I’m proud of our team for working so hard to prove ourselves in this area, and we’re looking forward to helping agencies solve more problems in the future.”
About QFlow Systems: QFlow Systems is a developer and integrator of commercial off-the-shelf content services platforms and business process workflow software solutions. Its flagship product, Q-Action, was built to serve organizations in the public sector to help them become more effective in achieving their missions. QFlow is based in St. Louis, Missouri, is privately held, and has been in business since 2000.
