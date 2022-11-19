Psychologist Ventures Into Ministry
Doctor of Psychology ventures into ministry, starting her own podcast called "Decoding Spiritual Mysteries". The Podcast reveals spiritual mysteries.
Dr. Chiaku Hanson, a Doctor of Clinical Psychology ventures into ministry, starting her own podcast, known as, "Decoding Spiritual Mysteries". The purpose of Decoding Spiritual Mysteries podcast is, to support people is discovering themselves, through the decoding of spiritual law. As you may or may not know, life is very spiritual. We are not just human beings, we are spiritual beings having human experiences. Everyone was born with a special purpose and if you do not know your purpose in life, you cannot operate in your true identity, nor access your God given destiny. Decoding your true self (The God Self), by discovering your destiny and identity, through the decoding of spiritual mysteries will help enhance your life and improve your quality of life. One must understand spiritual law and the mysteries, in order to transcend. Life and death is in the power of the tongue. Lest Satan should get an advantage over us, for we are not ignorant of his devices. 2 Corinthians 2:11
Link to Podcast: https://decodingspiritualmysteries.buzzsprout.com
About Dr. Chiaku Hanson:
Dr. Chiaku is what you can refer to as, a spiritual Psychology Doctor. In addition to holding a Doctoral degree, she has a certificate in Psychoanalytic theory, through New Center for Psychoanalysis. She is also a certified life coach. Although she is a Los Angeles native, her education hails from the Southern and Eastern regions. She began her undergraduate studies at Norfolk State University, a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) and graduated with a Bachelor’s in Psychology before relocating to Washington, D.C. , earning a Master’s of Psychology. She completed her Pre Doctoral training in child analysis, with a focus on families and parent coaching. Her Post Doctoral/Residency hours were earned at a psychoanalytic outpatient center, focusing on adults. At the tail end of her Doctoral studies, she studied abroad, in Zurich Switzerland, focusing on Carl Jung (Spiritual Psychoanalysis & Addictions).
Dr. Chiaku's Doctoral Dissertation focused on Transcendence of the ego and that is how she practices. She does not offer therapy/ traditional therapy. She is spiritually focused, offering an ego transcendental experience of reaching the higher self (The God self), through the removal of psychological wounds, defenses and adopted false beliefs. She does this by helping one connect to their true self, life meaning, purpose, in order to enhance their quality of life. She focuses on helping bring awareness to the unconscious, as it relates to decision making and repeated negative patterns, through spirituality, psychoanalysis, dream interpretation and life coaching. She coaches people to address unresolved conflict, so as to transcend beyond the ego to higher self. She is a spirit, mind and body practitioner, providing whole self treatment. She can help you clear the blocks, attract your desired life and release old behavioral patterns that are no longer useful, specializing in results.
Link to website: www.drpsychologyhealing.com
