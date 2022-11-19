Submit Release
Hot hour today - 25 countries play in the metaverse the Tennis Esports Cup 2022

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, November 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tennis fans from more than 25 countries today play the "Hot Hour" of the Tennis Esports Cup 2022.
Players meet in the metaverse and try to win as many tie breaks as possible within 90 minutes.

Tennis Esports is no game, but a virtual sport in an authentic environment with realistic ball physics.
The hot hour takes place from anywhere in the world with the Meta Quest 2 at 6.30-8 pm CET, November 19th.
No entry fees. Special prizes for most games played and most wins from www.tokkitennis.com

Registration open at www.tennis-esports.com/cup

Gregory Gettinger
VR Motion Learning GmbH Co KG
+43 6805021059
email us here
