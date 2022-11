Hot hour today - 25 countries play in the metaverse the Tennis Esports Cup 2022

VIENNA, AUSTRIA, November 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tennis fans from more than 25 countries today play the "Hot Hour" of the Tennis Esports Cup 2022.Players meet in the metaverse and try to win as many tie breaks as possible within 90 minutes.Tennis Esports is no game, but a virtual sport in an authentic environment with realistic ball physics.The hot hour takes place from anywhere in the world with the Meta Quest 2 at 6.30-8 pm CET, November 19th.No entry fees. Special prizes for most games played and most wins from www.tokkitennis.com Registration open at www.tennis-esports.com/cup