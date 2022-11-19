Registration Is Open For B&C's "Articles under TSCA" Webinar

This webinar will cover the policy changes that led to the regulation of articles, EPA's authority to regulate these articles, and what companies need to know to stay in compliance.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) was enacted in 1976, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) focused its attention on chemical substances and chemical mixtures, while largely exempting the regulation of chemicals in "articles," generally meaning finished products or manufactured goods. EPA's more recent announcement of its intent to regulate chemicals in articles to a much greater extent has caught many in the regulated industries off guard and reflects a significant shift in U.S. chemical regulation policy. This change in policy affects all commercial entities that deal with a physical product, as they must now become familiar with the law, its requirements, and the chemical makeup of their finished goods. This webinar will cover the policy changes that led to the regulation of articles, EPA's authority to regulate these articles, and what companies need to know to stay in compliance.

Register now to join Richard E. Engler, Ph.D., Eve Gartner, and Lynn L. Bergeson for the Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. (B&C®) webinar "Articles under TSCA" from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. (EST) on December 7, 2022.

Topics Covered:

What products in commerce qualify as articles;

What EPA's change in approach means as a practical matter for the supply chain; and

The importance and challenges of transparency in product sourcing.

Speakers Include:

Richard E. Engler, Ph.D. is Director of Chemistry with B&C. Dr. Engler is a 17-year veteran of EPA and is one of the most widely recognized experts in the field of green chemistry, having served as senior staff scientist in EPA's Office of Pollution Prevention and Toxics (OPPT) and leader of EPA's Green Chemistry Program. He has participated in thousands of TSCA substance reviews at EPA, as well as pre-notice and post-review meetings with submitters to resolve complex or difficult cases, and he draws upon this invaluable experience to assist B&C clients as they develop and commercialize novel chemistries.

Eve Gartner is the Managing Attorney for the Toxic Exposure and Health Program at Earthjustice, where she leads a team of professionals charged with protecting human health from toxic chemicals. Ms. Gartner works with groups around the country to develop state policies that will reduce exposures to chemicals and pesticides. She also serves as part of Project TENDR, a collaboration of scientists, health professionals, and children's health advocates working to develop policy approaches to address the link between environmental exposure and neurodevelopmental disorders.

Lynn L. Bergeson, Managing Partner, B&C, has earned an international reputation for her deep and expansive understanding of how regulatory programs pertain to nanotechnology, industrial biotechnology, synthetic biology, and other emerging transformative technologies. Ms. Bergeson counsels corporations, trade associations, and business consortia on a wide range of issues pertaining to chemical hazard, exposure and risk assessment, risk communication, minimizing legal liability, and evolving regulatory and policy matters.

