Monaco’s National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I offer my congratulations to the people of Monaco as you celebrate your National Day.

The Monégasque and American people have enjoyed a productive friendship since 1866. Our governments have worked together to promote human rights, freedom, and a comprehensive response to the climate crisis. H.S.H. Prince Albert II has been a prominent voice on environmental issues and has shown an unwavering commitment to protect our oceans from the threats of pollution and overfishing. The United States looks forward to continuing our partnership and collaboration with Monaco in these and other vital areas.

Please accept my best wishes as you celebrate a most joyous National Day.