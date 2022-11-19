Submit Release
News Search

There were 207 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,386 in the last 365 days.

Monaco’s National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I offer my congratulations to the people of Monaco as you celebrate your National Day.

The Monégasque and American people have enjoyed a productive friendship since 1866. Our governments have worked together to promote human rights, freedom, and a comprehensive response to the climate crisis.  H.S.H. Prince Albert II has been a prominent voice on environmental issues and has shown an unwavering commitment to protect our oceans from the threats of pollution and overfishing.  The United States looks forward to continuing our partnership and collaboration with Monaco in these and other vital areas.

Please accept my best wishes as you celebrate a most joyous National Day.

You just read:

Monaco’s National Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.