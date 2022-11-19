Submit Release
Tami Webb Joins eCU Technology as Vice President of Sales

HOUSTON (PRWEB) November 18, 2022

eCU Technology announces the addition of Tami Webb to the organization's executive leadership team. Webb, an accomplished leader, joins the organization as VP of Sales.

In her new role, Tami will draw upon her 30+ years of experience and demonstrated success in sales, working in the information technology & financial services sectors, creating awareness & building relationships, as she helps financial institutions drive growth; digitally & in-branch, leveraging the ORIGINS® Platform.

"We are excited to bring on Tami, as her core values, acumen & experience in sales align with our organization. And, as our team continually evolves & adapts to the ever-changing fintech landscape, Tami's multi-faceted experience will not only help expand our footprint but also understand & can help financial institutions deliver effortless interactions to their consumers efficiently," notes Matthew Downing, President of eCU Technology.

Prior to joining eCU Technology, Webb was VP of Sales at United Solutions Company, where her notable accomplishments included developing & streamlining system processes to increase overall client satisfaction. Additionally, Webb's tenure in the financial services sector comprises Wolters Kluwer Financial Services, Fiserv, Symitar, CUNA Mutual Group, Southwest Business Corporation, and FDIC.

Tami attended San Antonio College in San Antonio, Texas, and is a licensed group lines agent with the Texas Department of Insurance.

About eCU Technology® | ORIGINS®
Founded in 2015, eCU Technology® is a financial service technology company providing online account & lending technology that increases the account opening and origination experience to foster new account growth, increase deposit & loan volume, streamline processes & create efficiencies. With eCU Technology's ORIGINS® Platform, financial institutions can establish new relationships & deposit accounts and originate consumer loans with greater productivity and increased scale while also delivering a powerful, flexible & personalized user experience. Solutions include workflow customization, automated approval, comprehensive back-office management, deposit & lending operations, and more. eCU Technology is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, visit eCUTechnology.com, call 800.722.3594 or follow us on LinkedIn.

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.