Submit Release
News Search

There were 210 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,372 in the last 365 days.

SIWIBA BOARD MEETS WITH PM

SIWIBA BOARD MEETS WITH PM

 

The Solomon Islands Women in Business Association (SIWIBA) Board members have met with the Prime Minister today.

SIWIBA Board used the opportunity to raise issues of concern to the development and sustainability of SIWIBA.

The Board members were led by Julie Haro who is the secretary of the SIWIBA board.

A lot of issues pertaining to the development and growth of SIWIBA were discussed, more emphasis was on how to interweave women in business with government’s policies.

A lot of ideas were also shared on how to involve SIWIBA in international events.

The SIWIBA board members further updated the Prime Minister that the organisation is planning to launch its strategic plan in the first or second week of December.

The board shared their need to have a permanent home to house their office and also a venue to host products made by women.

PM Sogavare acknowledged the SIWIBA Board for meeting with him, and assured the board members that the government through the Ministry of Youth, Women and Children Affairs will look at ways to support the women in business group.

PM Sogavare also acknowledged that as a country we need to encourage more women to venture into the formal sector of business.

-GCU Press

You just read:

SIWIBA BOARD MEETS WITH PM

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.