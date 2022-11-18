SIWIBA BOARD MEETS WITH PM

The Solomon Islands Women in Business Association (SIWIBA) Board members have met with the Prime Minister today.

SIWIBA Board used the opportunity to raise issues of concern to the development and sustainability of SIWIBA.

The Board members were led by Julie Haro who is the secretary of the SIWIBA board.

A lot of issues pertaining to the development and growth of SIWIBA were discussed, more emphasis was on how to interweave women in business with government’s policies.

A lot of ideas were also shared on how to involve SIWIBA in international events.

The SIWIBA board members further updated the Prime Minister that the organisation is planning to launch its strategic plan in the first or second week of December.

The board shared their need to have a permanent home to house their office and also a venue to host products made by women.

PM Sogavare acknowledged the SIWIBA Board for meeting with him, and assured the board members that the government through the Ministry of Youth, Women and Children Affairs will look at ways to support the women in business group.

PM Sogavare also acknowledged that as a country we need to encourage more women to venture into the formal sector of business.

