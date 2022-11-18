CHURCH SERVICE TO LAUNCH 100 DAYS GAMES COUNT-DOWN CONFIRMED

The Solomon Islands Government through the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet and the Ministry of Traditional Governance Peace and Ecclesiastical Affairs in partnership with SICA and SIFGA are hosting a combined church service on Sunday 20 November 2022 at Saint Barnabas Cathedral staring at 3pm.

The combine service held under the theme: “Come Let’s Celebrate in the Body of Christ, Preparing for Pacific Games 2023” aims to bring all Christians together to pray as the country prepares to host this premier regional sporting event in November 2023.

On 19 November 2022, as the country will hold various activities in the City to mark One Year to go before the Games, the Combined Church Service would also be an important spiritual activity marking 365 Days before the Games commence.

There will be various singing from the different denominations in Honiara and the Vice Chairman of Solomon Islands Christian Association will be the main preacher.

His Excellency the Governor General, the Hon Prime Minister, Speaker of the National Parliament, the Chief Justice, Government Ministers, Members of Parliament, Constitutional Post Holders, Diplomatic and Consular Corps as well as Senior Government officials, and others, are expected to attend the Church service.

Public Servants and Christians in and around Honiara are also invited to attend the Combined Church Service.

-GCU Press