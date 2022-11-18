Submit Release
News Search

There were 210 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,326 in the last 365 days.

CHURCH SERVICE TO LAUNCH 100 DAYS GAMES COUNT-DOWN CONFIRMED

CHURCH SERVICE TO LAUNCH 100 DAYS GAMES COUNT-DOWN CONFIRMED

 

The Solomon Islands Government through the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet and the Ministry of Traditional Governance Peace and Ecclesiastical Affairs in partnership with SICA and SIFGA are hosting a combined church service on Sunday 20 November 2022 at Saint Barnabas Cathedral staring at 3pm.

The combine service held under the theme: “Come Let’s Celebrate in the Body of Christ, Preparing for Pacific Games 2023” aims to bring all Christians together to pray as the country prepares to host this premier regional sporting event in November 2023.

On 19 November 2022, as the country will hold various activities in the City to mark One Year to go before the Games, the Combined Church Service would also be an important spiritual activity marking 365 Days before the Games commence.

There will be various singing from the different denominations in Honiara and the Vice Chairman of Solomon Islands Christian Association will be the main preacher.

His Excellency the Governor General, the Hon Prime Minister, Speaker of the National Parliament, the Chief Justice, Government Ministers, Members of Parliament, Constitutional Post Holders, Diplomatic and Consular Corps as well as Senior Government officials, and others, are expected to attend the Church service.

Public Servants and Christians in and around Honiara are also invited to attend the Combined Church Service.

-GCU Press

You just read:

CHURCH SERVICE TO LAUNCH 100 DAYS GAMES COUNT-DOWN CONFIRMED

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.