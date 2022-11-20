Mentor Song Creates A Powerful Way to the Heart

Mentor Song Primary logo

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retired Bay area cop Sammie Lee Hill wrote the world’s first ‘International Mentor Theme Song’ in 1999, and has since received many accolades from audiences from around the globe.

Sammie wrote the “Mentor Theme Song” that received numerous national and international awards including a letter of praise from former President, George W. Bush. The song also received recognition from the United State Congress and the State of California. This song later became the official Mentor Theme Song for "Mentoring Appreciation Day" on April 26, 2000. Sammie has been a member of the American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers (ASCAP) since 1998.

He recently signed a major international music contract for the Mentor Theme Song to be enhanced and recorded by Mexican Singer, BELINDA. Belinda Peregrin Schull, also an actress, was born in Spain and looks forward to bringing life to the song where it will touch the hearts of many. The song will be recorded and performed in English, Spanish and French. The Mentor Theme Song is currently in the process of being endorsed by 32 countries. Sammie is also involved in the development and production of an international documentary entitled "SECOND CHANCE" created by Eric Sanchez. This project is designed to provide educational information to show stroke survivors various paths to recovery that can improve their quality of life.

When asked why he wrote the song he humbly responded with ‘I created this inspiring world song for the love of our children on a global scale, and equally as important, international humanity."

The ‘Mentor Song’ also became the official theme song for the state of California on April 26, 2000. This inspirational award-winning song is also the theme song for a worldwide documentary entitled "Touched By A Mentor" (in production) by Sara Caldwell, a Los Angeles Screenwriter / Film Producer.

Sammie Lee Hill, born in San Francisco and raised in North Richmond, California is a retired California Police Officer. After retiring, he attended Saint Mary's College in Moraga receiving a certificate in Legal Studies in 1995. Sammie then began work in Community Relations at Richmond High School. Sammie’s primary duties there involved mentoring and counseling students. Sammie created the educational program, ""Student Principal of The Year"" which was designed to assist high school seniors to prepare for college. In 1998, Sammie began his acting career in a role as a uniformed Police Sergeant on the hit television show, "NASH BRIDGES" starring Don Johnson and Cheech Marin. Little surprise, why people call Sammie Lee, "Mr. Mentor."

