Forbidden Love: There can only be one
Marital Love vs. A Forbidden Love
Mark and Jesse have been friends since they were kids and became best friends – like brothers in high school. However, Mark slowly begins to develop romantic feelings for Jesse, which puts a strain on, not only their relationship, but all other relationships they'd ever have. Fast forward twelve years later, and Mark's feelings have only deepened because of their proximity in Salt Lake City. Both are successful in their chosen careers, Mark in advertising and Jesse in construction.
— Dee Rose
As Jesse and Annika slow danced to the last song played, Mark watched from a distance, and thought about Jesse’s words from earlier in the restroom. "romanDammit! He’s all I need too."
Jesse is married to his childhood sweetheart, Annika Johnson, who also friends with Mark, and they have a child with another one on the way. Sadly, Mark finds out he has an inoperable brain tumor and finally decides to tell Jesse how he truly feels. But Mark must tread carefully because even though he and Annika are also close, she begins to suspect Mark has a secret crush on Jesse. Several obstacles and side stories arise on the way to passionate night between Mark and Jesse in a remote cabin in the woods.
“Mark, I’ve been thinking about it day and night since you told me. I don’t know how to act around you anymore without wanting to cry.
