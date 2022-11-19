The Terminal Date for the Destruction of Our Planet Without the Creative Society Has Been Announced On November 12, 2022

“Global Crisis. Our Survival is in Unity” - Upcoming Global Forum At the conference, there was an appeal to climate scientists who defend the anthropogenic factor, to step over their pridefulness and talk about the real causes of climate change. There is no need to fight with each other; humanity has only one enemy right now — the climate. Global Crisis. Our Survival is in Unity | International Online Forum Aired on November 12, 2022 Participants of the conference emphasized that people must know the truth that in the coming decades all of humanity may be swept away by cataclysms unless the entire humanity undertakes joint efforts to overcome this enemy.

As early as 2028, the conditions for human life on Earth will be almost unbearable. The mathematical model is based on publicly available data.

Because only the incorporation of the 8 Pillars of the Creative Society into the Constitution will guarantee a secure, stable, comfortable, and happy life for all people.” — Robby Wells, US Politician

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 19, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, Nov 12, 2022, an international online forum was held. " Global Crisis. Our Survival Is in Unity ", simultaneously translated into 150 languages spoken by approximately 90 percent of the world's population.During the 12 hours of the Forum, the solution to the growing global crisis was presented. Through the introduction of the 8 pillars of the Creative Society into the Constitution in every country and the subsequent alignment of the legislation with the new Constitution, the consumerist format of society is being replaced with the creative one. The model also proposes self-government and e-voting. Instead of exercising power, politicians will become implementers of the citizens' will.In the climate part of the Forum, a crucial fact about the state of the planet was announced: in 1998, the planet's core abruptly shifted, causing the Earth's rotation to accelerate. According to a mathematical model developed by an interdisciplinary team of scientists, the terminal date for the destruction of our planet without the Creative Society is October 2036 . As early as 2028, the conditions for human life on Earth will be almost unbearable. The mathematical model is based on publicly available data that can be verified and cross-checked.E. Chromova, the Head of the scientific group, stated why it is not possible to name the whole team. This is because a large part of the scientific community is forced to remain incognito in order to protect their lives. “The names of the true authors of the hypothesis presented in today's report we will learn only in the Creative Society, and you will be amazed what famous names you will hear among them.” she added.As part of the event, Robby Wells, US politician and a 2020 presidential candidate who will announce no later than 1 January 2023 whether he will run in the 2024 US presidential election, gave his speech. He said: “The cornerstone of my election [campaign] , if I choose to run, will be the building of the Creative Society. Because only the incorporation of the 8 Pillars of the Creative Society into the Constitution will guarantee a secure, stable, comfortable, and happy life for all people.” According to him, everything that people in the U.S. and all over the Earth need is spelled out in these 8 pillars because the people themselves formulated them.The forum showcased a number of important topics that were previously unreported to the general public. Here are just a few of them:---> Global climate event monitoring, eyewitness accounts; the topic of data manipulation in databases---> What is happening to the Earth's core---> Cosmic destabilizing impact on the entire Solar System---> State of the environment---> Benefits of the Creative Society---> Self-government, economics, technology, and healthcare in the Creative Society---> Fuel-free energy generators---> Film: Diary of the Last Man---> Film: A Housewife's Story (how a housewife's life will change in the Creative Society)PREREQUISITES OF ORGANIZING THE FORUM:World organizations, foundations, and political parties designed to help humanity are no closer to solving global problems. They spend trillions of dollars each year, but the situation continues to aggravate. This is the 8th global Forum initiated and implemented by volunteers.

WATCH BEFORE THEY DELETE THIS. The Future of Humanity. Nuclear Apocalypse is Real.