Homeowners Saving Money While Saving the Environment with Bright Green Roof

Bright Green Roof offers the roofing industry's latest innovation — shingle preservation. With proper care, shingles last longer, homeowners save thousands of dollars on roof replacement, and old shingles don't end up in landfills.

Bright Green Roof was founded to provide an innovative way to sustainably use plant-based solutions to manage waste and effectively extend home roofs’ lifespan. The founders of Bright Green Roof strive to preserve roofing assets and do their part for the environment.

“We believe in a brighter way,” the founders said. “Bright Green Roof’s vision is to continue developing this new category of eco-friendly home service solutions that provide a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to shingled roof replacement.”

Sustainability isn’t just a keyword at Bright Green Roof. It is the core of the company’s philosophy. Through customer education and an ever-expanding dealer network, Bright Green Roof ensures that homeowners across North America can choose environmentally friendly roof preservation over expensive and time-consuming replacement.

“Being bright and proactive with the resources we use is not simply done to save the world — it is done to increase efficiency, cut costs, and reduce waste in the things we do each and every day.”

Shingle preservation

Bright Green Roof uses a 100 percent active plant-based, environmentally friendly solution designed to replenish the bitumen in asphalt shingles, revitalizing them back to their original state. The shingle preservation treatment can extend the life of an existing shingle roof by up to 10 years. The product is flexible, malleable, and designed to boost the UV protection of an asphalt roof while improving water resistance to rain and snow.

“Our shingle preservation treatment is a cost-effective alternative to asphalt roof replacement,” Bright Green Roof founders said. “Now, customers have the option to preserve their aging shingles at a fraction of the cost of replacement.”

Eco-friendly alternative to roof replacement

Bright Green Roof’s shingle preservation treatment is a cost-effective, eco-friendly alternative to replacing an aging roof, and it keeps those shingles out of landfills.

- Extend the life of asphalt shingles by up to 10 years

- Enhance the color of existing shingles

- Increase hail and wind resistance

- Reduce shingle oxidation

- Reduce granular loss and improve aggregate bonding

Become a Bright Green Roof dealer

Learn more about becoming a Bright Green Roof dealer with one of the territories expanding across North America. Shingle preservation is the newest innovation shaping the roofing industry, and it can save homeowners thousands on costly roof replacements.

Benefits of becoming a Bright Green Roof dealer include low startup costs, high profitability, no royalty fees, a flexible franchise dealer model, and all the required equipment to get started. Dealers can also access an optional website, digital advertising system, and training support.

Conclusion

To learn more about Bright Green Roof and its innovative shingle preservation treatment, visit the website or connect on social media at Facebook and YouTube.

Media Contact

Bright Green Roof

Paul Coulter

United States