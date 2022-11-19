Submit Release
Seneca County Prosecutor Appointed to Municipal Judgeship

Seneca County assistant prosecutor Rhonda Best will take over as municipal judge on Dec. 5.

Longtime prosecutor Rhonda L. Best was appointed today as the judge for Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court.

Best will join the court on Dec. 5, 2022. She must win election in 2023 to complete the unexpired term ending on Dec. 31, 2025.

Best has spent 16 years as an assistant prosecutor in Seneca and Crawford counties. Her work has involved handling civil, juvenile, and misdemeanor and felony criminal cases. The founding member of the Seneca-Wyandot-Crawford Tri-County Women’s Bar Association started in the legal profession as a court investigator and staff attorney for Seneca County Probate Court.

Gov. Mike DeWine’s judicial appointment fills the vacancy left by Mark Repp, who was removed from the bench by Tiffin City Council in June. Repp was suspended from the practice of law by the Supreme Court of Ohio for jailing a courtroom spectator who refused to take a drug test.

